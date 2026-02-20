Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson is out for respect this offseason. And it has little to do with the Chiefs dealing with his free agency status. It has more to do with his Madden rating.

Watson clearly wasn't content about earning a 79 grade by the popular video game. He addressed that number with NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports Thursday.

“I don't really play Madden because my rating has been the same since I was a rookie,” Watson told Schultz. “They had a running back as a one and I'm getting burnt by the running back. I'm like ‘What is going on?' And I stopped playing.”

Though he managed to improve from his 73 grade during his rookie season. But he hasn't cracked past 80 in the era of Madden.

Chiefs' Jaylen Watson highly wanted in NFL free agency

Watson steadily became an impact performer under Andy Reid.

Article Continues Below

The cornerback has gone from junior college prospect out of Ventura College, to seventh rounder from Washington State, to two-time Super Bowl champion.

He's fresh off delivering career-best marks across the board — beginning with earning 15 regular season starts. Watson also tallied his most tackles (64), solo stops (42), tackles for a loss (three), and even interceptions (two). The 6-foot-2 CB is additionally among the few defenders who have broken up six passes in his first four seasons.

The soon-to-be fifth-year veteran is expected to draw attention. The Pittsburgh Steelers already rise as a possible fit, as Yago Antunes of ClutchPoints described.

“He’s long, he’s competitive at the catch point, and he has the temperament for press-man reps,” Antunes wrote.

There could be other suitors for Watson. CB needy teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, even the rival las Vegas Raiders can look into Watson.

Maybe EA Sports can dive into his rating too while he searches for his next league destination.