One of the highlights of 2025 was Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes opening their restaurant, which is the latest endeavor between the two Kansas City Chiefs stars; however, they have been named in a lawsuit regarding their restaurant's name.

Kelce and Mahomes, as well as their business partner, were named in a lawsuit by 1587 Sneakers for trademark infringement (via ESPN).

Of course, Kelce and Mahomes' restaurant name is 1587 Prime, combining the players' jersey numbers. The sneaker company shares the same name.

“From the onset, we have communicated a sincere belief that there is room for mutual respect and understanding,” 1587 Sneakers co-founder Adam King wrote in a written statement to ESPN. “That belief has not changed, and we continue to hope to resolve this matter amicably.”

1587 Sneakers wants Kelce and Mahomes to drop the restaurant name, claiming it “causes confusion.” Additionally, they have asked them to stop selling merchandise with the name on it. The sneaker company is hoping to be “awarded unspecified damages.”

Why are Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes named in the lawsuit over their restaurant?

While it might seem like a minor complaint, the lawsuit alleges that they've received several inquiries by people believing they're associated with Kelce and Mahomes' business.

Granted, 1587 Sneakers has been around longer, operating since Apr. 13, 2023. However, they did not apply for the “1587” trademark until October 2025. The filing is still being reviewed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The Chiefs players filed for their trademark application in the bar and restaurant category in December 2023. Because the two companies are in different industries, it could be a complicated lawsuit.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben IP doesn't represent either party. However, Gerben gave their thoughts on the matter in ESPN's report, saying the sneaker company may have a tall hill to climb.

“I think it's a tough case for the sneaker company,” said Gerben. “Trademarks can coexist in different industries. … Given that the marks are essentially identical here, is a restaurant and a shoe company too close? Are consumers likely to be confused in thinking they are affiliated with one another?”