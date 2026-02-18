Dacoda Jones, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, filed a lawsuit against him, alleging he assaulted her over a span of 18 months. On Wednesday, the franchise put out an official statement regarding the situation surrounding Rice.

Kansas City issued a small statement, essentially acknowledging the lawsuit filed against the 25-year-old wideout, according to Michael Rothstein and Nate Taylor of ESPN. The Chiefs also claimed they are remaining in talks with the NFL as the situation continues to unfold.

“The club is aware [of the lawsuit] and remains in communication with the National Football League.”

Jones claims that she was assaulted multiple times over 18 months between 2023 and 2025. She states that she was pregnant with Rice's child during these alleged incidents. Jones is said to be seeking over $1 million from Rashee Rice.

The lawsuit claims that Dacoda Jones was hit in multiple ways, including being strangled back in December 2023. She alleges that Rice displayed a history of abusive behavior throughout their relationship, per ESPN.

“Jones alleges that Rice strangled her in December 2023 and exhibited a history of abusive behavior through the relationship in both Texas and Missouri until July 2025. ‘Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects,' the lawsuit says. The suit, filed Monday, also says Rice punched walls, destroyed property, and broke furniture while also locking her out of their apartment at night.”

Rashee Rice just wrapped up his third season in the NFL with the Chiefs. He played in just eight games. He served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, which comes from his alleged involvement in a high-speed car crash in Dallas back in March 2024.

He also missed some time due to a knee injury he was recovering from in the previous season. Through three years in Kansas City, Rice has played in 28 games out of a possible 51. He has recorded 156 receptions, 1,797 yards, and 14 touchdowns so far in his career.