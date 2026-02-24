There’s plenty of hype for Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. Some people have him as a fit for a perennial NFL power. And here are the three best destinations for Bain in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bain is profiled by some as a can’t-miss prospect. Others point to his inadequate size when compared to other NFL edge rushers.

But the naysayers won’t push him too far down the board.

Edge rusher Rueben Bain would be a great fit for the Titans

The Titans have a high-enough draft pick to be in the market for a talent like Bain. If things go as expected, the Raiders will take quarterback Fernando Mendoza first. And the Jets will follow at No. 2 with linebacker Arvell Reese.

That would put the Cardinals on the board, and they could go with Francis Mauigoa, an offensive tackle.

This fits perfectly for Bain. That’s because he would settle under the wing of Robert Saleh. The Titans’ new coach is so good on the defensive side of the ball that it would not be shocking to see him mold Bain into an instant star.

We’re not talking as good as Micah Parsons was as a rookie for the Cowboys. But close.

He’s similar to Brandon Graham, according to NFL.com.

“Note taker, grudge holder, and block destructor with a compact frame and defensive tackle play strength,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Bain is ill-tempered with his take-ons, hitting blockers with heavy hand strikes. He plays through tight ends and can anchor against tackles and double teams.”

But the concerns are there.

“His lack of length can lead to him being smothered if he doesn’t land the first strike,” Zierlein wrote. “He can bend and flip his hips at the top of the rush, swipe away punches, and generate a strong bull rush. His playoff run showed an ability to generate quick wins if tackles are passive in setting to him. He can rush off the edge or mismatch guards as a sub-package rusher. Bain’s explosive power and toughness should translate, giving him a high floor as an NFL starter.”

Zierlein tagged Bain as a Year 1 starter. And if the landing spot is with Saleh and the Titans, it’s easy to see Bain finishing in the top three of the defensive rookie of the year voting.

But if the Titans pass, it’s not bad for Bain and great for …

Commanders would be ideal landing spot for Bain

The first objection might be the pitiful state of the Commanders’ defense. But keep in mind that the addition of Bain goes a long way toward fixing the biggest problem.

The Commanders don’t need an army of guys getting to the quarterback. They just need one guy who can get there enough to make opposing offenses pay attention. Because Bain should either get sacks or force the opponent into double-teaming the plan-wrecking menace.

There’s another reason why a DC destination would be great for Bain. And that’s the Commanders’ new defensive coordinator, Daronte Jones. Getting his first shot and needing to make a quick impact, Jones should stick with the aggressive approach he learned under Brian Flores.

So how does that impact Bain? Because the Commanders will be willing to bring extra people. That means a free run for them, or one-on-one opportunities for Bain.

Here’s another reason why Bain fits with the Commanders: head coach Dan Quinn. A lot of credit for Micah Parsons’ immediate impact with the Cowboys as a rookie went to Quinn. He’s a defensive-minded head coach who gets a lot out of his players.

It’s not to say that Bain is Parsons. But if Bain can tap into the teaching prowess of Quinn, he could hit the ground running with the Commanders.

Chiefs would love to get their hands on Rueben Bain Jr.

It turned out to be a good year for the Chiefs to miss the playoffs, if they get the right guy at No. 9. And Bain would fit seamlessly into the Chiefs’ winning organization. The team needs a youthful boost for its defensive line, according to profootballnetwork.com.

“Their defensive line is something that could use a bit of a facelift as Chris Jones continues to age,” Jacob Westendorf wrote. “Part of the appeal to Jones was his ability to move both inside and play on the edge in obvious passing situations.

“Bain Jr. is another player who could fit that role. It will be interesting to see how he performs at the combine. Still, if he’s able to play inside in some passing situations while also playing defensive end, the Chiefs are likely to value that type of positional versatility.”

This might be the best landing spot for Bain from a career standpoint. Everybody wants to play for a winner. And despite the ugly season in 2025, the Chiefs are still primed for great things. This may be Bain’s quickest path to a Super Bowl.

And there’s enough talent on the defense to not put too much pressure on him to rack up sacks beginning in Week 1.