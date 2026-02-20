For the first time in his career, Tyreek Hill is a free agent. The recently released wide receiver was not too long ago the best wideout in the league, but due to injuries and off-the-field issues, there are significant questions about how much he will contribute to his next team.

In his first two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Hill caught 238 passes for more than 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns. The last two years in Miami, though, he was limited to 21 games, during which he caught 102 passes for 1,224 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Following this past season, the Dolphins, who went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for a second straight year, shook things up by firing head coach Mike McDaniel and releasing veteran players, including Bradley Chubb and Hill.

So now that he is a free agent, could a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs, for whom Hill played the first six years of his career, be in his future? Well, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed noncommittal about it.

“I don’t even know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything. I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it, trying to get all that straightened out. We talk about everything, so there’s nothing happening there, but we know what you know, and he’s out there cranking away trying to get himself back to where he can play, period,” Reid told reporters, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A talented yet controversial prospect, Hill, who spent time at three colleges, went in the fifth round of the 2016 draft to the Chiefs. He almost immediately made an impact, tallying 593 yards and 6 touchdowns as a rookie. He then became Patrick Mahomes' favorite target and recorded four 1,000-yard seasons in the next five years.

After the 2021 season, Hill was acquired by the Dolphins and signed a four-year, $120 million extension.