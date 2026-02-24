The NFL Combine is currently underway, as teams around the league evaluate talent in preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs have quite a few holes to plug on their roster after missing the playoffs altogether in the 2025 NFL season.

One of those areas is in the running game, a problem that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is well aware of, per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs on X, formerly Twitter.

“Brett Veach mentions the need to establish an explosive running game in 2026 when asked about areas he’s looking to address,” reported McMullen.

The best running back in the upcoming draft class is widely considered to be Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love, who was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this past season for his efforts in South Bend.

Recently, NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN projected that the Chiefs will indeed draft Love with their number nine overall pick.

“Love is No. 2 on my Big Board, showcasing elite-level vision and burst. He can make a house call any time he touches the ball, and with his hands out of the backfield, he can stick on the field on third down,” noted Kiper. “…Love — who had 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs in 2025 — could bring a whole new element to the Kansas City offense.”

Kiper also noted that both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are free agents heading into this offseason, with free agency slated to begin on March 11.

Meanwhile, the NFL Draft will get underway in late April from Pittsburgh. Chiefs fans will hope to come away from the festivities with their running back of the future on the roster.