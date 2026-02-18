Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is pushing back on allegations featured in a lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, Dacota Jones. Jones. who is the mother of Rice’s two children recently filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages over assault allegations.

Per the allegations listed in the lawsuit, Rice repeatedly assaulted her during their time together and even strangled her in December 2023. Jones was reportedly pregnant at the time of the incidents. The lawsuit also alleges that Rice destroyed property and even locked Jones out of their home.

Per Adam Shefter, an attorney for Rice released a statement responding to Jones’s lawsuit, saying, “On October 9th, 2025, well after the parties' relationship had ended, Ms. Jones stated under penalty of perjury in a sworn Affidavit for Non-Prosecution that ‘Mr. Rice and I had a verbal argument, but he did not punch me. We will allow the legal process to run its course and have no further comment at this time.”

The Chiefs also released a statement, which was secured by the Kansas City Star in January. The statement came following the allegations of abuse that were publicized by Jones on social media.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time,” the statement said per the Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell.

Rice started the 2025 football season serving a six-game suspension for violating league policy for player conduct. The suspension came after they hit, and one incident involving Rice in March 2024.

Following the suspension, Rice finished the season with 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns.