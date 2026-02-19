Hard resets are rare in Kansas City. But that's what follows a harsh season. For nearly a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs have operated from a position of dominance. The assumption every offseason was to tweak, reload, and chase another Lombardi. The 2026 offseason, though, feels very different. This isn’t about fine-tuning a Super Bowl machine. It’s about recalibrating a roster that just endured its most sobering campaign of the Patrick Mahomes era.

Dynasties don’t collapse overnight, but they do reach inflection points. Kansas City’s front office now finds itself at one. Cap constraints and looming contract extensions mean difficult choices are inevitable. As such, three familiar names stand out as players the Chiefs must let walk.

Reality bites

The 2025 season was a jarring reality check for the Chiefs. They finished with a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They began the year with aspirations of a fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Everything, however, unraveled in the second half. A devastating ACL tear for Mahomes in Week 15 effectively ended the season’s remaining hope, but the cracks had already begun to show.

Kansas City went a staggering 1-9 in one-score games. Sure, the defense remained a top-10 unit. Still, the offense lacked rhythm and explosiveness. The season culminated in the first losing record of the Andy Reid era and a third-place finish in the AFC West. The disappointment prompted a coaching adjustment, including Matt Nagy’s departure. It also triggered the high-profile return of Eric Bieniemy to coordinate the offense once more.

Youth and explosiveness

The Chiefs have to make tough cuts centered on rejuvenating the offense around a rehabbing Mahomes. The skill-position group has grown thin and, at times, predictable. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt both enter free agency following a league-worst rushing output in yards after contact. With that, the run game requires a dramatic overhaul. Identifying a true “home run” threat in the backfield has become urgent.

The wide receiver room also presents similar questions. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is set to test the market. Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice provide promise, but the depth behind them lacks stability. Defensively, the potential departures of Bryan Cook, Jaylen Watson, and Leo Chenal threaten to chip away at what has been a developmental success story.

All of this unfolds while Kansas City navigates a cap sheet roughly $11 million over the projected threshold. That's even after Mahomes’ recent restructure. Those hard conversations aren’t just coming. They’re already here.

WR Hollywood Brown

When Kansas City brought in Brown, the goal was to add vertical speed to stretch defenses and complement Travis Kelce’s interior dominance. There were flashes of that impact. By March 2026, though, Brown will be 29 years old and positioned to pursue one final multi-year payday.

That timing doesn’t align with Kansas City’s current blueprint. Worthy is entering his third season. Rice also remains the primary possession target. Paying WR2 or WR3 money to a situational deep threat doesn’t reflect a lot of value.

The Chiefs have consistently demonstrated they can manufacture receiver production through system fit and draft development. Instead of committing significant cap space to Brown, Kansas City would be wiser to target a mid-round draft prospect or a lower-cost veteran seeking a prove-it deal.

RB Isiah Pacheco

Few players symbolize Kansas City’s grit more than Pacheco. His violent, high-motor running style became a cultural touchstone during championship seasons. That said, emotional attachment cannot dictate roster math.

Article Continues Below

Pacheco is set to complete his rookie contract. Second deals for running backs historically carry significant risk. Letting Pacheco walk would sting emotionally. Strategically, it’s sound. His punishing style, while effective, accelerates wear and tear. The Chiefs must prioritize resource allocation elsewhere, specifically along the interior offensive line. That's where Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith loom as extension priorities.

Committing $8-10 million annually to a running back contradicts the Chiefs’ proven roster-building principles. Kansas City’s system thrives when the offensive line is dominant and the backfield is interchangeable. Drafting a fresh, cost-controlled runner offers a smarter long-term play.

S Bryan Cook

Bryan Cook has been a steady presence in the Chiefs’ secondary. Free agency, though, is where depth turns expensive.

Kansas City’s secondary pipeline remains strong. Jaden Hicks is entering his third season with ascending upside. Chamarri Conner offers positional flexibility at a fraction of Cook’s projected market value. In this league, the Chiefs must resist matching outside offers.

Allowing Cook to secure his payday elsewhere aligns with the organization’s compensatory pick strategy. It’s less about Cook’s ability and more about allocation efficiency. That's a formula that has quietly sustained Kansas City’s depth over the years. Paying premium money for a non-elite safety would constrain flexibility at more impactful positions.

Strategic subtraction

Letting Marquise Brown, Isiah Pacheco, and Bryan Cook depart would not signal surrender. Kansas City’s championship window requires recalibration. The Chiefs’ next era will revolve around a healthy Mahomes, fortified trenches, and dynamic youth infusion at skill positions.

Dynasties are maintained through discipline. The temptation to retain familiar contributors is strong, especially after a disappointing season. However, sustained success in the NFL hinges on anticipating decline, not reacting to it.

Kansas City’s 2026 offseason won’t be defined by splashy signings. It will be defined by restraint, foresight, and strategic departures. Sometimes the smartest way forward is knowing exactly who to let go.