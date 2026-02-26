As there have been rumors surrounding Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his potential retirement, the team could still be in the business of finding the tight end's eventual replacement. While the Chiefs will approach the Kelce situation with caution, ESPN's latest idea could have the team find a great successor after the star retires.

ESPN's latest list would have them rank the top 15 trade candidates, as Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was the eighth player listed, with Benjamin Solak and Dan Graziano speaking about his potential future. Solak in particular would speak about there being teams that could deal for the Lions star, who has regressed with back surgery, and the trade return could be better than “risking a bidding war in free agency in 2027.”

Kansas City would be listed as the first franchise in a list of “potential team fits.”

“LaPorta had back surgery this past season (489 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and hasn't looked as explosive as he did as a rookie (889 yards, 10 scores in 2023), but he remains one of the most exciting young receivers at the position,” Solak wrote, as LaPorta has one year left on his contract.

Why the Chiefs could see Sam LaPorta as available to be traded

With the Chiefs in the midst of the 2026 offseason after missing out on the playoffs, the team needs to think about finding a replacement for Kelce, whether he retires this season or not. LaPorta's name is mentioned due to, as Graziano points out, how the Lions have four key players up for extensions.

“The Lions have four 2023 draft picks they want to extend — LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, and Brian Branch — and there are people around the league who wonder whether they'll be able to get all of those deals done or if they'd have to trade someone,” Graziano wrote.

As the analyst mentions, the odds LaPorta gets dealt are low, with them giving it a 10 percent chance, but it remains to be seen if Kelce retires and what Kansas City will do at tight end.