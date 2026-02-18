Rashee Rice has been in legal trouble over the past two years, and the recent lawsuit filed against him doesn't make things any better. Rice's ex-girlfriend and mother of his children recently claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver choked, strangled, scratched, hit, and headbutted her over 19 months.

The abuse allegedly went on from December 2023 to July 2025, and the lawsuit claims that Rice continued to assault her over the course of their relationship.

Dacoda Jones, Rice's ex, claims she was subject to other violent and abusive behaviors, which included him throwing things at her, punching walls, and breaking furniture. That abuse led to her bleeding, swelling, and bruising, causing injuries to her face, mouth, arms, legs, chest, and shoulders.

Jones also claims that most of the abuse occurred when she was pregnant. Last month, Jones posted pictures on Instagram showing injuries and damage to her house that she claimed Rice had caused. In the now-deleted post, Jones wrote in the caption about what she was dealing with while being with Rice.

“He's very controlling, there's been times he's came to my new home broken my door, there's been times when he would put his hands on me while I was pregnant even had the audacity to lock me outside all night in ten degree weather because he got caught cheating,” she wrote via the Daily Mail.

The Chiefs released a statement following those allegations, and the league launched an investigation into the matter.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time,” the Chiefs wrote.

Just last year, Rice was suspended for the first six games of the season due to his criminal convictions stemming from a hit-and-run incident in Dallas in 2024.