Spring is coming, and Apple TV has new movies and TV shows coming in March 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!) that subscribers will want to keep tabs on.

There will be new episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, The Last Thing He Told Me, and Shrinking, which all debuted new seasons in 2026. Other shows, like Imperfect Women and The Hunt, are premiering in March.

Shrinking is wrapping up its third season. Four new episodes of Season 3 will premiere in March, and the final two will air on Apr. 1 and 8.

The Last Thing He Told Me will similarly debut four new episodes of its second season in March. The second season will conclude on Apr. 10.

Everything coming to Apple TV in March 2026

Below is the full list of titles coming to Apple TV in March 2026. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, Mar. 4

Hijack (Season 2 finale)

Shrinking (Season 3, Episode 6)

The Hunt (Traqués; series premiere)

Friday, Mar. 6

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2, Episode 2)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 2, Episode 3)

Wednesday, Mar. 11

Shrinking (Season 3, Episode 7)

Friday, Mar. 13

Article Continues Below

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2, Episode 3)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 2, Episode 4)

Wednesday, Mar. 18

Imperfect Women (Two-episode series premiere)

Shrinking (Season 3, Episode 8)

Friday, Mar. 20

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2, Episode 4)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 2, Episode 5)

Wonder Pets: In the City (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesday, Mar. 25

Imperfect Women (Episode 3)

Friday, Mar. 27

For All Mankind (Season 5 premiere)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2, Episode 5)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 2, Episode 6)

To make sure you catch all of the new titles coming to Apple TV in March 2026, sign up for a free trial.