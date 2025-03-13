The Minnesota Vikings are retooling after their Cinderella season came to a screeching halt last season in the Wild Card playoffs. After losing Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota is focusing plenty of attention on the defensive side of the ball.

The first priority with Brian Flores' group is retaining some of the critical pieces that made it such a formidable group last season. On Wednesday, the Vikings agreed to a contract with star safety Harrison Smith for next season, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“For Harrison Smith: He gets $10.25M base with incentives up to $14.0M for his 14th season,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith is a Vikings legend who has spent his entire career with the franchise since being drafted back in 2012. He started 16 games last season and recorded 87 tackles with three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

This story will be updated.