Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy made history last season despite not playing a single game. The distinction, however, is not something to shout about. He became the first-ever quarterback drafted in the first round during the common draft era (1967) to sit out his rookie season due to an injury.

Now, all eyes will be on McCarthy as he is set to make his much-awaited debut for the Vikings after recovering from the torn meniscus in his left knee. With the exit of veteran Sam Darnold, it's clear that McCarthy will now carry the torch.

But while many are excited to see the 22-year-old signal-caller, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson offered a realistic view of the situation.

“You definitely have to have patience. He’s pretty much a rookie. Last year pretty much doesn't count for him. So he's still new to the scheme, new to coming out here and throwing it to these new receivers,” said Jefferson in a video posted by VFP Media.

Minnesota selected McCarthy as the 10th overall pick in 2024 after a standout career at Michigan. He, however, suffered the injury during the preseason and underwent surgery, prematurely ending his rookie campaign.

As McCarthy works his way back during training camp, surrounded by the weapons he can throw to, the 26-year-old Jefferson said he has seen positive signs.

“You’re not really expecting him to have the same mindset as a veteran. You know, you can’t really have that expectation from him. But we do have an expectation about him being great, him coming out here every single day, working his butt off, and progressing. We do see that progression just on the second day of camp so it is coming along for him,” noted the Vikings star.

“I feel like you can kind of see the confidence he has out there.”

The Vikings are betting on McCarthy for their long-term vision. If everything works out, he could lead the team to its first-ever Super Bowl title. Now that's the kind of history he could shout about.