The Minnesota Vikings had a nightmarish performance at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, falling 27-19 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. A combination of turnovers, penalties, and inefficiency doomed the home team, which nearly set a record for false starts.

Minnesota jumped out to a strong start. On their opening drive, quarterback JJ McCarthy connected with Jalen Nailor for a 62-yard gain, setting up a four-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead. Baltimore responded with a 44-yard field goal from Tyler Loop to make it 7-3, and Minnesota added a 49-yard Reichard field goal early in the second quarter to extend their lead to 10-3.

However, mistakes began to pile up quickly. McCarthy threw an interception intended for Justin Jefferson, which rookie Malaki Starks picked off, allowing Loop to convert a 28-yard field goal. A final field goal by Loop made it 10-9 at halftime.

The adversity continued for the Vikings in the second half. McCarthy threw another interception, Myles Price fumbled a kickoff, and Minnesota turned the ball over on downs on multiple occasions. The Ravens seized the opportunity, with Justice Hill scoring a one-yard touchdown and Lamar Jackson connecting with Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman to push the lead to 27-13. McCarthy’s late touchdown to Nailor brought the score to 27-19, but a failed two-point conversion and an incomplete final drive made Baltimore's win official.

The Vikings committed eight false-start penalties, including three by right tackle Brian O’Neill, tying them with the 2005 St. Louis Rams for the second-most by a home team since 2000. The last time a home team had more was the 2009 Buffalo Bills, who had nine. These penalties cost Minnesota 40 yards despite averaging a season-high six yards per play.

McCarthy, making his fourth career start, finished 20 of 42 for 248 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and 48 rushing yards, with a passer rating of 54.5. Justin Jefferson was held to four receptions for 37 yards on 12 targets. The Vikings’ defense initially held the Ravens to four field goals but was unable to contain Baltimore's scoring in the second half.

Minnesota dropped to 4-5 with the loss and will look to bounce back when the Chicago Bears visit them in Week 11.