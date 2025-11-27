The Minnesota Vikings added depth at quarterback on Thursday, signing Desmond Ridder to their practice squad as rookie JJ McCarthy remains in concussion protocol. The move comes as Minnesota (4–7) prepares for a Week 13 road matchup against Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks (8–3) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

McCarthy, who already missed time earlier this season with a high ankle sprain, entered concussion protocol following the team’s Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Minnesota now faces another week of uncertainty at the position, prompting the return of Ridder, who previously spent time with the club earlier this year.

The Vikings announced the signing in a press release on their official team website, stating:

“The Vikings on Thursday signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to their practice squad.

Ridder is rejoining Minnesota's locker room after spending part of September and October with the Vikings.

He was waived by the Vikings in October after providing depth in the quarterback room.

Initially selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Ridder has started 18 of 25 games played, completing 63.6 percent of his passes (374 of 588) for 4,002 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has rushed 78 times for 293 yards and five scores.

Ridder started 17 of 19 games played for Atlanta from 2022-23. He then spent time with the Cardinals (2024), Raiders (one start in six games in 2024) and Bengals (2025) before joining Minnesota.”

With JJ McCarthy out, Vikings turn to Max Brosmer and bring back Desmond Ridder

McCarthy’s season has been turbulent. The 22-year-old has totaled 929 passing yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions through six games. He has been sacked 20 times while completing 54.1% of his passes, carrying a 57.9 passer rating and a 24.8 quarterback rating. He has also rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 23 attempts, though he has fumbled three times.

His most recent performance — an 87-yard outing with two interceptions and five sacks in a 23–6 loss to Green Bay — further exposed the offensive struggles surrounding Minnesota’s rookie starter. Earlier in the year, McCarthy missed multiple weeks due to a high ankle sprain sustained in September, forcing the Vikings to rely on their depth earlier than anticipated.

With McCarthy sidelined again, Minnesota is expected to start Max Brosmer in Seattle. The 24-year-old rookie has appeared in four games, completing five of eight passes for 42 yards, holding a 76 passer rating and 18.8 quarterback rating.

Justin Jefferson expressed confidence in Brosmer during his Wednesday press conference, noting the quarterback’s poise in practice and the variety of throws he has displayed while running the scout team. Jefferson said Brosmer could “create a spark for us … something that we really need right now.”

Minnesota’s decision to bring back Ridder reinforces the team’s need for stability at quarterback during a season marked by injuries and inconsistency. As the Vikings look to stay competitive entering December, depth behind center will be critical in navigating the final stretch of the 2025 campaign.