The Minnesota Vikings were intent on putting on a show in front of their home fans in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, the team had a nightmarish performance and self-inflicted mistakes cost them dearly. The visiting Ravens walked into U.S. Bank Stadium and came away with a 27-19 victory.

The Vikings home field can be problematic because the home fans make so much noise when the visitors have the ball that it can be difficult for the offensive players to hear the quarterback's signals. The home team is not supposed to have problems in that area because the fans are wise enough to quiet down when quarterback J.J. McCarthy is calling signals. However, the Vikings were brutally inefficient in the game, as their pre-snap execution was bascially non-existent throughout the game.

The Vikings were called for eight illegal procedure penalties, and that's the second-most by any home team since 2000. The Vikings share that mark with the 2005 St. Louis Rams. The 2009 Buffalo Bills set the record with nine illegal procedure penalties by a home team.

Vikings had momentum after beating the Lions, but fell apart vs. Ravens

The Vikings had hoped to move over the .500 mark after winning at Ford Field in Week 9, and they had momentum early in the game. They stopped the Ravens on their opening possession of the game and then went down the field and scored a touchdown when they received the ball. They went 86 yards in 7 plays and took the lead on Aaron Jones' four-yard scoring run.

However, the Vikings made multiple mistakes after that. McCarthy missed open receivers and he also threw the ball when he had a chance to pick up yards on the ground. Justin Jefferson was held in check by the Baltimore defense and and he appeared to to be a half-step off of his game as he he was held to four receptions for 37 yards.

The Vikings fell to 4-5 with the loss and they will try to return to the .500 mark when they host the Chicago Bears in Week 11.