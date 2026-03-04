NFL teams are gearing up for free agency with a number of stories that could pop up across the board. One interesting thing that came from the Minnesota Vikings placing a restricted free-agent tender on defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. He was a bright spot for the Vikings' defense and could end up being a key piece moving forward for a defense that is undergoing some changes.

ESPN NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler was the first to report that Redmond was being placed on a restricted free agent tender. Redmond had six sacks last season after coming back to the NFL following a stint with the XFL. The move was widely expected and made a lot of sense for the Vikings to do after a solid year from him.

The 26-year-old appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings last season, starting 15 games. He totaled 62 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and five pass breakups.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Panthers out of Oklahoma in 2023. Redmond went on the physically unable to perform list during his first training camp, and the Panthers cut him.

Redmond played with the Arlington Renegades in the XFL in 2024, and then caught on with the Vikings that summer.

In 2024, he played 13 games, with two starts, and recorded 18 tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups.

With only two years in his career, Redmond entered the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent. This means the franchise can slap the tender on him, and he can’t negotiate with other teams. The good news is that the Vikings and Redmond can also continue to negotiate a long-term deal. He was a big piece for Brian Flores up front in the defensive line.

His teammates knew that he could do more than be a rotational guy. Jonathan Greenard pounded the table for him in training camp, “Oh, J-Red is a dawg. J-Red has been a dawg since last year in camp. I knew he was a dawg when he got thrown out of practice last year in camp.”