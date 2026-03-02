As there have been rumors surrounding the Minnesota Vikings and Kyler Murray, there is no doubt that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has been linked to the team, with the offseason underway. While fans will monitor the offseason and whether the Vikings will go after Murray, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky would speak about the fit.

Orlovsky would speak on ESPN's “NFL Live” and said that while he likes the fit of Murray in Minnesota, he doesn't “love it,” expressing that it would have to be a stylistic change for the quarterback to make.

“I like Kyler in Minnesota. I don't love Kyler in Minnesota,” Orlovsky said. “Kyler, in his own words, has said, ‘I still want to be a playmaker.' I remember calling Monday Night Football last year and having conversations with Kyler, and how do we get better as an offense? He's like, ‘I just…I need the ball in my hands more. I need to go be a playmaker and use my legs more to impact the game.' That's not really how this offense is built to be played.”

"I like Kyler in Minnesota, I don't love Kyler in Minnesota."@danorlovsky7 on if Kyler Murray would be a good fit with the Vikings 🏈 pic.twitter.com/EAqJ0wXZkZ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 2, 2026

Dan Orlovsky speaks about Kyler Murray's fit with the Vikings

Article Continues Below

As Murray and Geno Smith have been connected to the Vikings as potential options, Orlovsky would speak about the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and his fit. Subsequently, Orlovsky spoke about the type of player that fits in head coach Kevin O'Connell's system in Minnesota and how, talking strictly about what the team could be looking for, Smith is the preferred option over Murray.

“[O'Connell] wants his quarterback to be the point guard. ‘I just need you to be average, because everything else is going to be above average.' And so the question is, ‘Will Kyler get to that?' Would he be willing to do that in trying to repair his reputation, because I would tell you, like, talent-wise? No question, give me Kyler over Geno with where they are right now, stylistically, I'd probably tell you, give me Geno over Kyler,” Orlovsky said.

At any rate, it remains to be seen which quarterback the Vikings go after.