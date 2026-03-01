The Minnesota Vikings are currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Vikings are coming off a disappointing 2025 season in which they missed the playoffs on the heels of their 14-win campaign in 2024, and are now preparing for both free agency and the NFL Draft.

On Sunday morning, Minnesota made a surprising move by parting ways with two veteran players ahead of free agency.

“Sources: Vikings have informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that, barring a trade, they will be released at the start of the league year this month. Jones’ release will save the Vikings $7.75 million against the cap, Hargrave’s $10.9 million,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Jones was one of the many Vikings players who dealt with injuries this past season, but he remains a productive NFL running back when healthy. Meanwhile, Hargrave had established himself as a reliable member of Minnesota's defensive line, and will leave a void in that department that the team will have to fill.

Of course, the biggest question heading into next season for Minnesota revolves around the quarterback position, as JJ McCarthy didn't do much to cement himself as the franchise player moving forward during his first season under center.

It remains to be seen how Minnesota will use the $18 million-plus that they saved by releasing Jones and Hargrave, but in a league where flexibility is king, the Vikings will now have an opportunity to shore up areas of need on their roster.