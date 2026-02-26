Rumors suggest the Minnesota Vikings could be in the market for a veteran quarterback. Kirk Cousins' name continues to be thrown into the mix, as many believe the Atlanta Falcons could trade him this offseason. While a reunion in Minnesota could make sense for both parties, one NFL Insider doesn't believe it will come to fruition.

During the latest episode of the “Scoop City” podcast, Diannia Russini of The Athletic claims she doesn't believe the Vikings will pursue Cousins. Instead, she thinks the franchise is going to focus on developing JJ McCarthy.

“Minnesota, to me, it makes sense [to sign Cousins] on paper, but I just don't see it happening, I don't,” said Russini. “I think they really want to develop JJ. I really think they want to get JJ going. And I learned that actually, this week, more than ever.”

Although Kirk Cousins to the #Vikings makes sense on paper, @DMRussini says she doesn’t see it happening, she mentioned on @ScoopCityShow. She mentioned how she’s learned this week “more than ever” how important JJ McCarthy’s development is to Minnesota: “I think they really… pic.twitter.com/qVpw3MYDRj — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) February 25, 2026

Russini also agreed with Palmer that even if the Vikings are all in on developing McCarthy, it doesn't necessarily rule the club out from acquiring a veteran this offseason. So, Cousins could still be in play, but Russini thinks Minnesota is more likely to pursue a different option.

The 37-year-old quarterback just wrapped up his 14th season in the NFL. He started the 2025-26 campaign off as the backup behind Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta. However, Kirk Cousins stepped in to start eight games after Penix fell to a partially torn ACL in his left knee. The four-time Pro Bowler ended the season with 1,721 passing yards and 10 touchdowns while completing 61.7% of his pass attempts.

As for the Vikings, the club has been connected to Aaron Rodgers in the rumor mill as well. However, nothing is set in stone. Either way, many expect Minnesota to be seeking a veteran quarterback, whether in free agency or via trade.