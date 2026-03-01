The Minnesota Vikings have one incredibly difficult decision to make to start the 2026 offseason. Minnesota is searching for competition for J.J. McCarthy after his lackluster sophomore season. ESPN presented multiple options for who the Vikings might pursue as a backup quarterback this offseason.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler discussed Minnesota's quarterback options ahead of free agency in a recent article. Graziano added to the buzz surrounding Kyler Murray or Geno Smith being in play for the Vikings.

“The odd quarterback landscape of this offseason makes it difficult to predict where the Vikings land, but if and when someone such as Geno Smith or Kyler Murray gets cut, I could see Minnesota pursuing that kind of passer on a low-cost, one-year prove-it deal,” Graziano wrote on Sunday.

Geno could be cut by the Raiders with an eventual Fernando Mendoza pick looming in the future. Meanwhile, the Cardinals seem destined to part ways with Kyler at some point this offseason.

Fowler echoed the hype around both quarterbacks, suggesting they are in a tier above other veteran options like Kirk Cousins and Tua Tagovailoa.

“I've also heard that the Vikings are considering Murray and Smith as they outline their veteran quarterback plan,” Fowler added. “Tua Tagovailoa and Cousins are also on their radar. Some I've talked to are breaking those four into two tiers, with Murray and Smith in the first group.”

There are some good reasons to put Cousins and Tagovailoa in a lower tier.

Cousins will become a free agent at the start of the new league year. The Dolphins are expected to part ways with Tagovailoa this offseason, but they could seek a trade instead of cutting him. That would make Tua much less appealing for the Vikings because of his monster contract.

Other NFL insiders, like The Athletic's Dianna Russini, have dismissed the idea of Cousins going back to the Vikings.

One thing is certain: the Vikings will be on the hunt for a veteran backup this offseason. It will be fascinating to see who they eventually pair with McCarthy.