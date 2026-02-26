The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Anthony Richardson, the 2023 No. 4 overall pick, have “mutually agreed” to seek a trade this NFL offseason. While the former Florida Gator has struggled mightily in the pros, it’s not often that a 23-year-old first-round QB becomes available. So, there will be a market out there, and these four teams are the best Anthony Richardson trade destinations.

Richardson has struggled with performance, injuries, and perception for his entire three-year NFL career. From his 50.6% completion rate to throwing just 11 touchdowns to 13 interceptions to only playing in 17 games over three seasons, not much has gone right for the young signal-caller.

No one questions Richardson’s arm or athletic ability. He is one of (if not the) most athletic quarterbacks in NFL history. However, his accuracy, toughness, and ability to stay healthy are up for debate. The on-field product hasn’t improved in his first three seasons, and things like taking himself out of a game because he was tired and fracturing his orbital in warmups when a resistance band snapped are tough looks for a possible franchise QB.

Still, you can’t teach 6-foot-4, 244 pounds with a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 40.5-inch vertical. And that’s why it would make sense for these four teams to make a run at Anthony Rochardson as his best potential trade destinations.

The Miami Dolphins are starting fresh, and that means getting out of the Tua Tagovailoa business. Currently, Quinn Ewers would be the starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, which basically means the team is tanking for the possibly loaded 2027 NFL Draft class.

If the Dolphins are planning on running out a young signal-caller who probably isn’t an NFL starter this season, why not do so with a player who has way more upside than Ewers?

In a division with the Buffalo Bills and AFC Super Bowl representative New England Patriots, the Dolphins can offer Richardson a ton of playing time without having to worry much about results. If Richardson can develop into something special, that may be one path to do so.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is still a massive mess, so why not add one more ingredient to the stew? Deshaun Watson is finally in the last year of the worst contract in NFL history, so the Browns can afford to pick up Richardson’s $23.5 million fifth-year option for 2027 and give him two years to compete with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

There is zero chance the Browns get anywhere close to respectability until they figure out their decades-old quarterback problem. At this point, why not throw things against the wall to see if anything will stick?

Plus, putting three young QBs like Richardson, Sanders, and Gabriel in competition could push at least one of them to new heights, so even if it’s not the former Colts QB who wins out, it still could be good for the organization.

The Minnesota Vikings seem done with the J.J. McCarthy experiment, which is saying a lot because if anyone can get the best out of a QB and even turn his career around, it’s Kevin O’Connell.

Over the course of his four seasons in Minnesota, O’Connell has worked his magic on Kirk Cousins, Josh Dobbs, and even now-Super Bowl champ Sam Darnold. If anyone can take the ball of clay that is Anthony Richardson and make him a starting signal-caller, it’s O’Connell.

The added benefit here is that Richardson will have a weapon like Justin Jefferson at his disposal in Minneapolis, which he never had during his stint in Indy.

While giving Richardson a ton of playing time or putting him in competition with other young QBs or pairing him with a quarterback-whispering coach are paths that could potentially get the best out of him, so is putting him behind a seasoned, Super Bowl champion veteran for at least a year.

Sitting for a season behind Matthew Stafford could aid in Richardson’s development a great deal. While they are wildly different QBs, Stafford is a true pro whose work ethic and smarts could rub off on the youngster.

Also, the Los Angeles Rams have the added bonus of also having arguably the best offensive-minded coach in the NFL in Sean McVay. If any coach can turn Richardson around and also use him in creative packages next season, it’s the Rams’ genius sideline guru.