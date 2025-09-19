The Minnesota Vikings hoped to start the season the same way they did a year ago. Head coach Kevin O'Connell installed a new quarterback in Sam Darnold and his team ran off to a 5-0 start.

O'Connell groomed untested quarterback J.J. McCarthy to take over as the team's signal caller this year after missing the 2024 season with a torn meniscus. After leading the Vikings to a memorable win in the season opener against the Chicago Bears, McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

McCarthy has been ruled out of the Week 3 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and recently signed Carson Wentz will take over under center.

Wentz is hoping that Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw will return to the lineup this week. Darrisaw has been out the first two weeks as he recovers from last year's torn ACL. Darrisaw increased his workload this week and is making progress. He is listed as questionable to play against the Bengals, but he knows he will be in the lineup soon if he can't make it this week.

“I've just got to trust my body,” Darrisaw explained to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “Really be smart with it. It's early in the year. When I'm ready, I know I'll be ready. I'll be back out there like myself. I'm getting close.”

Wentz reportedly making progress with Vikings offense

Wentz signed with the Vikings shortly before the start of the season because O'Connell did not have an experienced backup to take over in case McCarthy suffered another injury or needed to be replaced.

The backup quarterback had one day of practice a week ago when McCarthy was not with the team while his fiancé gave birth to their first child. O'Connell was impressed with Wentz and he has seen the veteran quarterback perform at an impressive level again this week.

The Vikings were counting on a consistent offensive performance this season, but they have struggled in seven of the eight quarters they have played to this point. The offense was bottled up against Chicago for the first three quarters before McCarthy threw two TD passes and ran for another in the fourth quarter of the opener.

The Falcons defense had no issues stopping the Minnesota offense in Week 2.

The offensive line has had problems without Darrisaw. Justin Skule started at left tackle in Weeks 1 and 2 and he struggled badly before suffering a concussion. Skule has been ruled out against the Bengals, and Walter Rouse will likely get the start if Darrisaw is unable to play.