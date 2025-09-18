The Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) will face the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with much of the attention on the reunion of two of the league's premier wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. The former LSU teammates, who led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a national championship in 2019 alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, now face off for the third time in their NFL careers.

When a reporter asked Chase ahead of Sunday’s game if he would perform the Griddy, the dance he and Jefferson helped popularize, should he score at U.S. Bank Stadium, his response was clear.

“Hell yeah. If he doesn’t want me to, I wanna do it. If he doesn’t want me to do it, then I’m going to do it. Purposefully, yeah. I want to piss him off.”

Q: "Are you allowed to Griddy in Justin Jefferson's house?" Ja'Marr Chase: "If he doesn't want me to, I'm going to do it (laughs). Purposefully, yeah. I want to piss him off." Fun back and forth between @pauldehnerjr and Ja'Marr Chase before Sunday's game in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/F7Wr1SQOny — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 18, 2025

Both receivers have dominated since entering the league. Jefferson, drafted 22nd overall by Minnesota in 2020, has played 79 regular-season games, recording 502 receptions, 7,557 yards, and 42 touchdowns while earning four Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro nods, and the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year award. Through two games this season, Jefferson has 7 catches for 125 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging 17.9 yards per reception.

Chase, selected fifth overall by Cincinnati in 2021, has been equally prolific. In 64 regular-season games, he has 411 receptions, 5,616 yards, and 47 touchdowns, adding another 588 postseason yards and 3 touchdowns across seven playoff appearances. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the 2024 Triple Crown winner. This season, he has started strong with 16 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown in two games. In last week’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chase caught 14 passes for 165 yards and a score, his third career game with at least 14 receptions.

Statistically, Jefferson leads in career yardage, while Chase has the advantage in touchdowns despite playing one fewer season. From 2021 onward, Jefferson has posted 414 catches, 6,157 yards, and 34 touchdowns, compared to Chase’s 411 catches, 5,616 yards, and 47 touchdowns.

Beyond the receiver duel, the Bengals enter Week 3 seeking their first 3-0 start since 2015. Cincinnati will be without Burrow for at least three months as he recovers from a grade 3 turf toe injury, leaving Jake Browning to step in at quarterback. Browning has ties to Minnesota, spending two seasons on the Vikings’ practice squad before landing with the Bengals. The Bengals are leaning on their defense, led by Trey Hendrickson, who posted an NFL-best 17.5 sacks in 2024 and has 19.5 since last season, the most in the league.

The Vikings turn to Carson Wentz at quarterback after rookie J.J. McCarthy’s ankle injury. Minnesota offense has struggled, ranking 31st overall with just 95 plays run in two games, the fewest in the NFL. Jefferson remains their only consistent target, as no other Viking has more than four receptions this season.

The Bengals have never won in six all-time games in Minnesota, last visiting in 2017, though they lead the overall series 8-7. Each of the last two meetings, in 2021 and 2023, went to overtime with Cincinnati prevailing both times.