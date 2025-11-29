The NFL's celebration of Thanksgiving is already behind us, but Week 13 is just getting started for all the fantasy football managers prepping for the impending playoffs. Major teams played during the week, leaving a number of starting fantasy quarterbacks already through with their Week 13 action. Sunday will be here soon, so we'll take a look at some of the viable streaming options for your fantasy matchups.

The Packers beat the Lions on Thanksgiving 31-24 as Packers' QB Jordan Love threw for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Cowboys' Dak Prescott erupted for 320 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' win over Kansas City while Joe Burrow returned from injury to post 261 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' upset over the Ravens. On Black Friday, the Bears took down the Eagles despite a big day from Jalen Hurts passing the ball.

Without further speculation, we'll bring you our top streaming quarterbacks for NFL Week 13. The following players are available in 50% or more of ESPN Fantasy Football leagues, so don't hesitate to scoop them up before the weekend to ensure success for your upcoming matchups!

Week 13 Fantasy – Streaming Quarterbacks

QB Max Brosmer (MIN) – Rostered in 0.7% of leagues

First up, we have arguably the biggest “buy low” candidate of the fantasy football season in rookie quarterback Max Brosmer out of the home state University of Minnesota. With the recent news of starting QB JJ McCarthy sidelined indefinitely due to concussion protocol, the Vikings have officially made the announcement that Brosmer will make the start in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Although this will be his first NFL start, Brosmer has gained high praise from the likes of Justin Jerfferson from his performances in practice. It's a massive confidence boost to have the endorsement of one of the NFL's best receivers of the last five years, so Brosmer should be comfortable making this start with the team around him. Furthermore, the Minnesota Gopher alumni is likely to have a ton of support in the stands for this memorable moment.

Despite the team supporting JJ McCarthy as their starter moving forward, the growing pains have certainly been there and McCarthy has already shown he's prone to injury when in the starting spot. This could be a massive opportunity for Brosmer to gain the trust of the franchise and an even bigger statement if he's able to march into Seattle and beat the Seahawks.

Article Continues Below

QB Sam Darnold (SEA) – Rostered in 47.3% of leagues

Heading to the other side of the same game, Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold is still available in just over half of ESPN leagues through this point of the season. He's having another monster year and he's one half of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's historic receiving season with the way he's been able to feed their franchise talent. Despite this, he's certainly had his off weeks and ranks just outside of QB1 range at the No. 15 spot in the scoring rankings.

Still, Darnold will have a massive chip on his shoulder facing off against his former team, but he'll have Seattle's 12th man backing him this time around. With the way the Vikings' secondary has been giving up the big play all season, expect a huge game out of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as they connect for a number of scores en route to a blowout over the Vikings at home.

QB Shedeur Sanders (CLE) – Rostered in 6.4% of leagues

Cleveland Browns' fans finally got what they were wishing for in Week 12 and they're 1-0 with rookie Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback. Sanders has been extremely professional in handling his role as a backup behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, but things have boiled over and the time for Sanders to have his opportunity has finally come. While his first start was pedestrian from a fantasy standpoint, Sanders will only gain more confidence and become more comfortable with each passing game.

He could be an early stash for now, but it could be worth to roster Sanders if your team is heading to the fantasy playoffs. There's no telling how the end of the season will shape out for him and with the Cleveland Browns not playing for much at this point, Sanders could flourish without the added pressure of having to make the playoffs. He's certainly a worthy add in dynasty leagues moving forward given he's likely the quarterback of the future for the Browns.