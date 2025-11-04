The NFL Trade Deadline is one of the best days of the NFL season. This chaotic day sees many players and picks traded to make teams better as they load up for the second half of the season. Early on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets shocked the world by agreeing on a trade to send Sauce Gardner to the Colts. Gardner is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and you hardly ever see a young talent like that get traded away so early in his career.

Let's take a look at some of the wild reactions on X from this crazy trade.

Text from an AFC executive on the Sauce deal: “Parsons was very surprising. This is shocking!!!!” https://t.co/ydgA7uhuLl — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sauce Gardner has faced opponent #1 receivers on 45.5% of his coverage matchups, the NFL's highest rate (min. 125 matchups). When targeted, he has forced tight windows (<1 yard of separation) at a 52.0% rate, also leading the league (min. 20 targets).@Colts | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/88AAPXz8aI — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 4, 2025

Good tidbit — when Alec Pierce was at Cincinnati, he told the coaches to put the team's best cornerback on him everyday at practice. For two straight years, “Alec wouldn't go up against anyone else,” one coach said. That corner was Sauce Gardner Now they're teammates in Indy — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 4, 2025

SAUCE GARDNER IS AN INDIANAPOLIS COLT 🔵 The highest-graded CB since entering the NFL – 90.8 🔒 pic.twitter.com/0jSpXiIYTG — PFF (@PFF) November 4, 2025

As always, there will be memes about it. Here are some of the best memes so far after the blockbuster trade.

“Sauce Gardner is an All-Pro cornerback, but Draft Picks could be anything! They could even be an All-Pro cornerback!” pic.twitter.com/TRYJkbECzE — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 4, 2025

Sauce Gardner going from 1-7 to 7-2 pic.twitter.com/VKdzjtBNCD — 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙈𝙚  (@JusMe___) November 4, 2025

CHARVARIUS WARD AND SAUCE GARDNER ARE MY CORNERBACKS pic.twitter.com/e58lkKGULK — K8 (@K8Fryman) November 4, 2025