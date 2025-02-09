The Super Bowl just got more fun.

According to NFL Network Insider reporter Ian Rapoport, there will be some surprise celebrity appearances at the Super Bowl.

“This will be fun: Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper are doing live intros in the tunnels for the two teams — Hamm for the #Chiefs and Cooper for the #Eagles. That's a first,” Rapoport revealed in a post on X.

“Plus, Harry Connick, Jr. is the key element of the opening ceremony and will take the hand off live in stadium from the Lady Gaga FOX open,” he added.

Kendrick Lamar To Headline Super Bowl

Not only will we get guest appearances from the aforementioned stars, but there is still a highly anticipated Super Bowl by Kendrick Lamar. Details about the performance have been kept under wraps, but last month, the GNX rapper revealed that SZA will be joining him on stage as a special guest. “I’m just honored to be next to her talent,” Lamar said of the “Snooze” artist.

In Kendrick's interview with Apple Music leading up to the Super Bowl, he said that fans can expect storytelling.

“I’ve always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music, and I’ve always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on,” Lamar said in the press conference on Thursday. “I like to always carry on that sense of mak[ing] people listen, but also [to] see and think a little.”

Last Sunday, Kendrick made history for winning a Grammy for a diss track when “Not Like Us” won not one but five Grammys, sweeping all of his solo nominated categories. The Compton rapper won Song Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Record of the Year for “Not Like Us.”

“I think a lot of people was putting rap to the back — you didn’t get that grit, you didn’t see that bite anymore,” he explained. “My intent, I think from day one, was to always keep the nature of it as a sport… I love when artists grit [their] teeth. I still watch battle raps … This has always been the core definition of who I am.”