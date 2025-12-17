The 12-team College Football Playoff allows for more time for NFL Draft prospects to boost their stock. March Madness leads to breakout performances in basketball, and football's postseason can serve a similar function. The opposite can be true, too, because if players falter under the bright lights of the biggest football games of the season, their draft stock may pay the consequences. This year's College Football Playoff is loaded with NFL-caliber talent.

There will be a bunch of premier quarterbacks, edge rushers, receivers, and linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft, and many of them will be playing in the postseason tournament. So, who are some of the best prospects in the College Football Playoff, and who are some sleeper prospects who could make their name during the upcoming games?

Dante Moore, Oregon, QB

Dante Moore isn't the consensus number one pick for the 2026 NFL Draft. Fernando Mendoza is the most commonly picked player to go first overall. Moore is certainly in the running for 1-1, though, and some have him atop their big board. Moore is a gunslinger with a killer arm. Despite commonly throwing the deep ball, Moore remained uber accurate throughout the year, evidenced by his 72.5% completion rate.

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon TE

Kenyon Saddiq is the best tight end prepped to be in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore's favorite target combines fluid movement skills with a big catch radius. That combination makes him more of a deep threat than most tight ends, but also a possession option who thrives in the red zone. Sadiq has eight touchdown catches.

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, LB

Jacob Rodriguez racked up the hardware this season. He was named the Butkus Award winner as the best linebacker in the nation, and he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the Defensive Player of the Year in college football. The linebacker can do it all, as he thrives stuffing the run, dropping back in coverage, and getting after the quarterback. Despite not being one of the four Heisman finalists, Rodriguez actually received more first-place votes to be called the best player in the nation than Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

David Bailey, Texas Tech, Edge

While Rodriguez is Texas Tech's star, David Bailey may end up as the higher draft pick. Bailey is an elite sack artist who uses speed and a variety of pass-rushing moves to get after the quarterback. His 13.5 sacks were the second most in the nation. Bailey added 74 pressures to boot.

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, OT

At 6-foot-7, 366 pounds, Kadyn Proctor is a hulking left tackle. Some scouts are concerned about his ability to block twitchy edge rushers at the next level, but he has done a good job protecting Alabama quarterbacks over his last two seasons. His sheer size and strength seem likely to land him in the first round.

Ty Simpson, Alabama, QB

The 2026 NFL Draft will be deep at the quarterback position, and a number of the top passers will have the chance to showcase their skill sets in the College Football Playoff. Simpson doesn't have the ceiling of some of his likely first-round peers, but he is arguably the most NFL-ready signal caller besides Fernando Mendoza. If he struggles in the College Football Playoff, he may return for another year of school.

Germie Bernard, Alabama, WR

Alabama has become somewhat of a wide receiver university in recent seasons. Germie Bernard is the latest receiver who can make a big impact at the next level. Bernard can line up outside or in the slot, and while he doesn't do any one thing particularly elite, he is very well-rounded.

John Mateer, Oklahoma, QB

With prospects such as Arch Manning and LaNorris Sellers returning to school for another season, John Mateer could get drafted higher than originally anticipated. Mateer was once the backup to Cam Ward, the number one pick from last year's draft. His dual-threat ability is what will lead to his name being called in 2026.

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, QB

Fernando Mendoza has become a fan favorite because of his joyful personality. His fantastic season throwing the football has led to Indiana remaining the lone undefeated team in the nation. It also culminated in him winning the Heisman Trophy. Mendoza's 33 passing touchdowns are the most in the nation, and he could very well end up as the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana, WR

Elijah Sarratt has been the biggest beneficiary of Mendoza's breakout campaign. The Indiana receiver isn't the fastest nor the most crisp route runner, but he wins 50/50 balls and is a solid possession receiver.

Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss, DT

Lane Kiffin may have left Ole Miss, but there are still some talented players looking to make a push in the College Football Playoff. When it comes to 2026 NFL Draft prospects, Zxavian Harris is perhaps the best. Harris is a 6-foot-7, 330-pound behemoth of a nose tackle. He takes up space and neutralizes interior runs. He can also swat balls down at the line of scrimmage. Harris may need an impressive postseason run in order to avoid a draft-day fall incited from off-the-field issues.

CJ Allen, Georgia, LB

Georgia's once again great defense is led by CJ Allen. One of multiple great linebackers in the College Football Playoff who are positioned to be selected in the NFL Draft, Allen had 85 combined tackles this season. Allen is a lock to play first and second down at the next level, and his pass coverage abilities may be sufficient enough to keep him on the field during third down. That is something he will want to further prove during the College Football Playoff. Georgia doesn't have as many premier draft prospects as usual, but their team is well-rounded.

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami, DE

Rueben Bain Jr. is the prospect many scouts and draft experts have pinned as the best player in the 2026 NFL Draft. If he were taken first overall, that would make for back-to-back seasons in which a Miami player was selected with pick number one. However, Bain has been falling down draft boards as of recent. A lack of elite strength is one factor that could prevent him from being picked number one.

Francis Mauigoa, Miami, OT

Francis Mauigoa is considered by many to be the best offensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft. Considering a lot of the teams that will be picking near the top of the draft already have a franchise quarterback, Mauigoa could end up being drafted higher than most offensive linemen usually are. After all, teams will want their prized quarterback possessions to stand upright, and Mauigoa never allows pressures.

Carson Beck, Miami, QB

During his early days at Georgia, Carson Beck was viewed as a potential number one pick. That isn't the case anymore, but he did revive some of his draft stock with Miami this year. As Cam Ward's replacement, Beck had 3,072 yards and 25 touchdowns. He could go as high as the second or third round, but the fourth or fifth may be more likely.

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, Edge

Cashius Howell is an instinctive and quick pass rusher. He can beat offensive tackles off the edge, but he has enough to his pass-rushing arsenal that he can counter with a move when need be. Howell's 11.5 sacks were the most in the SEC this season, so he has plenty of experience going up against NFL-caliber offensive linemen and still finding a way to bring top-tier quarterbacks down.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, WR

KC Concepcion is a yards-after-catch expert in a similar mold to Luther Burden or Deebo Samuel. When the ball is in his hands, he moves like a running back. Concepcion thrives on short yardage routes, but he is more of a deep threat than given credit for, too. A good College Football Playoff run could be enough to boost Concepcion into first-round consideration.

Arvell Reese, Ohio State, LB

Rarely are off-ball linebackers drafted near the top of the NFL Draft, but Arvell Reese could very well be a top-three pick, especially in this weird year where there aren't as many quarterback-needy teams set to pick early. Reese is uber versatile, as he can be used at either linebacker or off the edge.

Caleb Downs, Ohio State, S

Caleb Downs has been viewed as a premier draft prospect for quite some time now. He can play in the box and help in run support, he can lock up tight ends, or he can work as a ball hawker deep down the field. Ohio State's roster is littered with elite draft prospects, and excluding 2027 prospect Jeremiah Smith, Downs might just be the best of the bunch.

Carnell Tate, Ohio State, WR

Ohio State's aforementioned receiver isn't eligible until the 2027 NFL Draft. In the meantime, Carnell Tate might be the first receiver to hear his name called in 2026. Tate has sure hands and has thrived despite being the Buckeyes' WR2. Tate provides a deep threat, too.

Shadre Hurst, Tulane, OG

Tulane and James Madison aren't loaded with NFL talent like the Power Four teams playing in the College Football Playoff. There are still some names to watch out for with these mid-major programs, though. Shadre Hurst can play all over the offensive line, and he didn't allow a sack all season. Hurst is a potential third or fourth-round prospect.

Wayne Knight, James Madison, RB

While Oregon is stock full of draft prospects, there might not be a single player from their opponent, James Madison, who hears their name called during the 2026 NFL Draft. A Cinderella College Football Playoff run initiated by a breakout player could change that, though. As of now, Wayne Knight, the Dukes' top running back, is the most likely to be drafted late. Knight had a Sun Belt-leading 1,263 yards on the ground.