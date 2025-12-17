Dan Graziano didn’t need to look far for the temperature of the NFC North rivalry. The ESPN insider said this week that after talking to Packers personnel before Green Bay’s loss in Denver, Green Bay came away “extremely impressed” with what Chicago is building under first-year coach Ben Johnson and very aware of what’s at stake in the upcoming NFL rematch at Soldier Field.

Two weeks ago, Green Bay beat Chicago 28-21 at Lambeau Field and appeared poised to take control of the division. Instead, the Packers stumbled against the Broncos while the Bears rolled past Cleveland, sending the rivals back to square one with playoff and NFC North implications looming large.

“The Packers are certainly not overlooking the importance of this week’s rematch,” Graziano said, noting Chicago’s ability to win low-scoring, physical games behind a powerful run attack and a quarterback already comfortable in big moments.

That urgency is magnified by what Green Bay won’t have. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons is out after tearing his ACL last week, removing the disruptive force that helped suffocate Caleb Williams early in the first meeting. Williams settled in after halftime, and Chicago finished within striking distance before a late interception ended the comeback.

The burden shifts for the Packers without Micah Parsons

Without Parsons, the burden shifts to defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to generate pressure and protect a secondary that struggled at times in Denver. Green Bay can take solace in having limited Williams schematically the first time, but the margin for error is thinner.

Chicago’s confidence is unmistakable. The Bears’ run game, led by D’Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai, has become a defining identity, and Williams admitted he still has “a bad taste” from how the first matchup ended. Inside the Bears’ locker room, the rematch has been simmering since the final whistle at Lambeau.

Green Bay counters with Jordan Love, who torched Chicago’s secondary for three long touchdowns in the first meeting, and Josh Jacobs, whose punishing fourth-quarter runs proved decisive. Even with injuries mounting, the Packers believe their balance and quarterback play can still be effective.

For Chicago, the path is simple: win and stay firmly in the playoff race. For Green Bay, it’s about proving resilience without its most feared defender.