With Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missing the rest of the season with a foot injury, there have been many conversations around the uncertain future of the franchise. As Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon sidestepped a question on Murray's future, it only amplified the noise, as one insider speaks on the best possible fit for the former No. 1 overall pick.

In the latest column from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, talking about the buzz from around the league, one of the questions posed was “Who is the most interesting offseason trade candidate?”

Fowler would speak on the topic of Murray, saying that the “ideal” spot would be the Minnesota Vikings under head coach Kevin O'Connell. The other teams that he mentioned as being “in transition” for the position are the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders.

“This leads to a conversation on Kyler Murray, whom the Cardinals are subtly — or quite obviously — trying to stash in order to preserve his health for a potential trade this offseason. His nearly $37 million in guarantees on the 2026 books complicates his market, but Murray is 28 and isn't far removed from fringe top-10-QB status,” Fowler wrote.

“Working with, say, Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota would be ideal, but J.J. McCarthy has shown improvement over the past two weeks,” Fowler continued. “The Raiders and Jets are among teams which appear to be in transition at quarterback. Whether a team takes a chance on Murray's maligned career — and gives up draft capital and financial resources to do it — remains to be seen.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen whether Minnesota goes after Murray, as Fowler mentioned, as he looks to improve after playing five games this season, throwing for 962 yards with six touchdowns and three picks.