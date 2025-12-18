Are the Chicago Bears about to move out? Chicago has been angling to move to Arlington Heights after decades of playing in Soldier Field. However, the Bears front office's letter to their fans seem to indicate that the team is not only leaving Soldier Field, but they might leave Chicago completely.

Mike Garofolo shared a letter that the Bears organization sent to their fans. In the letter, they say that the Illinois lawmakers said that their proposed stadium in Arlington Heights won't be a priority next year. Because of that, the Bears are considering other alternatives, including locations in northwestern Indiana.

“This is not about leverage,” the Bears letter said. “We spent years trying to build a new home in Cook County. We invested significant time and resouces evaluating multiple sites and rationally decided on Arlington Heights. Our fans deserve a world-class stadium. Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day. With that in mind, our organization must keep every credible pathway open to deliver that future.”

Article Continues Below

The Bears have been looking to move out of Soldier Field for quite some time now. That's been a controversial decision, since Chicago and Soldier Field has been tied together for the better part of a century. Most fans were at least okay with Arlington Heights, if only to keep the Bears in Chicago and not let them move to another state.

There's still a world where the Bears represent Chicago while playing in Indiana. Both New York teams in the NFL play in New Jersey, after all. Still, a move like this could completely alienate their fans and make them reconsider their loyalty to the team.