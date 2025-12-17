The Dallas Cowboys are not dead just yet. With a 6-7-1 record, the Cowboys have a chance to do the unthinkable and win the NFC East division in the final three weeks of the regular season.

They would also need the Philadelphia Eagles to lose their final three games. If this happens, the Eagles would fall to 9-8, while the Cowboys improve to 9-7-1 and just barely sneak into the playoffs as the 4-seed. The Cowboys are not able to play for a Wild Card seed due to their 3-6-1 conference record.

The Cowboys will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, one week after the Bolts eliminated the Kansas City Chiefs from playoff contention. So, this won't be anything new for the Chargers, who are still aiming to clinch a playoff berth as well.

The Chargers are 10-6 on the season and currently hold the 5-seed in the AFC. They will take on the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos after this weekend, so things don't get much easier for them. The offense has struggled as of late, but the good news is that they take on a Dallas Cowboys defense that struggles on that side of the ball. The Cowboys allow 30 points per game, and the Chargers are going to get close to that number.

The Cowboys have the offense to score on any defense, and it will be needed as the Bolts' defense has been electric this season, 9th in opposing points per contest at 20.3 per game, and are 2nd in the NFL in total yards allowed. Only the Texans' defense is better in total yardage allowed. If the Cowboys want to win this game and keep their season alive, they must find a way to get some crucial stops on defense, or else the Chargers could control the game from start to finish.

Let's take a look at three bold predictions for this Chargers-Cowboys Week 16 clash in Dallas.

Bold Prediction No. 3: Dak Prescott Throws 2+ INTs

The Chargers' secondary is going to be all over the Cowboys' receivers. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are very talented players and among the best in the NFL; however, receivers have struggled against the Chargers all season long.

Prescott is going to throw the ball a ton and be forced to throw into some tight windows. Donte Jackson, Cam Hart, and Tarheeb Still are playing lockdown defense at this point in the season. Jalen Hurts just committed five turnovers against LA two weeks back, and the Bolts recently picked off the Chiefs twice in the win on Sunday.

Dak Prescott may have a good game passing, leading to some points; however, he will throw at least two interceptions as this Chargers' secondary is playing very well. Tony Jefferson has four INTs on the season, and Derwin James is one of the best strong safeties in the NFL.

Bold Prediction No. 2: Javonte Williams Scores TD in 4th Straight Game

Jovonte Williams has been a bright spot for the Cowboys this season. Not many predicted the type of season he would have. He is currently 7th in carries with 230, 6th in rush yards at 1,113, and tied for 5th in touchdowns with 10. He averages 4.8 yards per carry, which is 14th in the league.

Williams has scored in each of his last three games, and that will happen again on Sunday, whether it is a rush attempt or from a dump-off from Prescott. The Cowboys have too talented an offense for him not to get an opportunity in this game, despite how well the Bolts' defense is playing.

Bold Prediction No. 1: Chargers Rush For 150+ Yards

Between Kimani Vidal and Omarion Hampton, the Chargers are going to dominate in the ground game against the Cowboys' struggling defense.

It does not matter who gets the rock; big plays are going to happen. Justin Herbert will even get his share of opportunities to make a big play on the ground. The Cowboys allow 120 yards rushing per game, which is 18th in the NFL. Points have been coming pretty easily for offenses taking on this Cowboys defense that allows 30 per game.

Since Hampton has returned from his injury, the Bolts have been able to switch between him and Vidal, which creates a unique offense. Vidal excels in the passing game and can be a great pass blocker. That earns him opportunities to carry the rock, and he has made some big plays on the ground this season, filling in for the injured Hampton and Najee Harris.

Look for the Chargers to dominate this area of the game on Sunday afternoon. LA ran the ball for 169 yards in the MNF win against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks back.