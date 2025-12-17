Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season featured some incredibly important injuries. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons topped the list, with both tearing their ACLs. Now both players are out for the rest of the season, and their availability for the start of the 2026 season is an open question. One former NFL player recently weighed in on their rehab process.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is urging both Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons to sit out the 2026 season.

“The number one advice I would give to Micah Parsons and Patrick Mahomes right now is to not play next year,” Griffin said on Wednesday via The Dan Patrick Show. “It's because of when they got hurt, they both got hurt in December.”

Griffin of course had his career derailed by a series of lower-body injuries. That puts him in a unique position to comment on these situations.

“We've seen guys come back in six months, eight months, nine months, and it would be nine months for each of them if they were ready to go in Week 1,” Griffin explained. “But you don't really feel like yourself until about 15 months after the injury. Some guys will even tell you, ‘Hey it took me 24 months to truly feel like myself again.'”

RG3 made it clear that being medically clear and actually playing at 100% are completely different. Though it may be worth the risk for an elite talent like Mahomes or Parsons.

“Don't get me wrong, 80% of Micah Parsons is better than dang near every pass rusher in the NFL,” Griffin concluded. “80% of Patrick Mahomes is better than almost every quarterback in the NFL. I look at a standpoint, because of my own experience, these guys aren't me. But I torn my ACL and LCL, the same injury that [Mahomes] has right now, and I wouldn't have played in 2013 [in hindsight]… because I wasn't back to myself yet.”

RG3 also pointed out that mobility is an important part of what makes Mahomes special as a quarterback. So coming back from an ACL injury too early could change how he plays, or make him susceptible to further injuries.

Both the Packers and Chiefs will have to figure out what's best to do with their star players this offseason.