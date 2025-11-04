Free agent NFL defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. has taken a major step toward a return to action in the league.

“Chargers FA CB Asante Samuel, who had a spinal fusion procedure this offseason, was fully cleared to return to the NFL by respected Drs. David Okonkwo and Nick Theodore in a letter agent Trevon Smith presented to NFL teams. Samuel becomes a top FA and fascinating addition,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 26-year-old Samuel has yet to see action in the 2025 NFL season, but is apparently now ready to get back on the field and help a team that would give him a contract. Samuel entered the pros after getting selected in the second round (41st overall pick) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He played for the Bolts for four seasons, but only saw the field in four games in the 2024 campaign as he spent time on the injured reserve.

In the offseason. Samuel, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel, underwent a spinal fusion surgery to address what he described as a stinger in both shoulders.

Now that he's cleared for football activities, “Samuel is in touch with several teams, some of which are in the market for a cornerback before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET,” according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Samuel should be able to generate interest from teams needing help in their secondary, as the NFL playoff race intensifies.

Could there be a chance for a reunion with the Chargers for Samuel? For now, Los Angeles has one of the stoutest defenses against the pass, as the Bolts are third in the league through Sunday with just 177.1 passing yards allowed per contest.

Meanwhile, some teams seemingly in need to bolster their air defenses are the likes of the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are all in the bottom five in the league against the pass.

In 50 games played in the NFL, Samuel has recorded a total of six interceptions, 37 passes defended and 176 combined tackles.