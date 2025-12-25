The Las Vegas Raiders host the New York Giants for a Week 17 matchup that could decide who picks No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders are 1-7 at home, and the Giants are 0-8 on the road, leading to 2-13 records.

Real football fans know how entertaining this kind of game can be. Two teams with nothing to lose are going at it, knowing they have a real shot to win the game. There will be trick plays, 4th down conversion opportunities, and maybe even some late-game magic. Securing the first pick doesn't mean anything for these players; they want to win.

This game showcases a few players who will be involved in the fantasy championship weekend. Players like Jaxson Dart, Ashton Jeanty, Tyrone Tracy Jr, and Wan'Dale Robinson should be heavily involved. With Brock Bowers on the IR and done for the season, fantasy managers who own Bowers are scrambling to find a replacement.

The Giants are -1.5 point favorites against the Raiders. This could be in large part because the Raiders were without Bowers, but they showed a lot of heart against the Houston Texans last week and almost stole a win on the road. They lost by two points to a team that is a threat to win the AFC this season. The Raiders also have a win against the New England Patriots, despite it being from Week 1.

The Giants have also not won a game since they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. New York also has an impressive win against the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Jaxson Dart's debut. When Dart is playing well, the Giants have a shot to beat anybody. However, injuries have derailed the offense's momentum, and it has cost them in many games this season. Five of the last six losses have been by one score.

Let's get into some bold predictions for this Giants-Raiders Week 17 matchup.

Bold Prediction No. 3: Jaxson Dart Ends With Zero Turnovers

Jaxson Dart is looking forward to this game. Dart spoke with the media this week and vowed to have a ‘bounce back' game against the Raiders. He did not have a great outing against the Minnesota Vikings, but he will not be facing a defense this week as chaotic as what Brian Flores schemes up. Dart only threw for 33 passing yards with one interception.

Whether Dart has a good game or not, the rookie will make sure he gives his offense a shot at points on every drive. He will not make the mistake of throwing an interception or fumbling the ball while using his legs.

Bold Prediction No. 2: Ashton Jeanty Stays Hot, Has Big Game At Home

Ashton Jeanty balled out against the Texans. He faced the toughest defense he would face all season and scored two touchdowns in the loss. He kept his team in the game with 128 yards rushing on 24 carries and had an incredible play where he caught his only pass of the game for a 60-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. Jeanty reached 30+ fantasy points in a majority of leagues and more than likely helped fantasy managers advance to the next round.

Jeanty may not reach 30+ fantasy points against the Giants, but the rookie running back will pick up where he left off in Houston. Jeanty should rush for 80+ yards and reach the end zone at least once on the ground. Jeanty will catch a few passes and have a shot to be the top option in the red zone, both on the ground and in the air. Two touchdowns against the Giants is certainly possible for a player who had a ton of expectations heading into the season. He proved it last week.

Bold Prediction No. 1: Giants Defense Scores a TD

In a bit of an opposite prediction, the New York Giants' defense will do what they did against the Vikings and make a play to score a defensive touchdown. Tyler Nubin scored a 27-yard fumble recovery touchdown against the Vikings, which kept them in the game. That was their first defensive touchdown of the season, and they will have an opportunity at another on Sunday.

Geno Smith is having a very rough season in Vegas. He's thrown 15 interceptions and has been sacked 52 times. It seems every week he is throwing a pick, and just last week against the Texans, he allowed a 31-yard pick-six to Derek Stingley Jr. early in the game. The Giants' defense is going to find a way to intercept a pass and run it back, or to pick up a fumble and reach the end zone.