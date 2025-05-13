As NFL teams have reshaped their rosters through free agency and the draft in the lead up to the 2025 season, a handful of players with the potential to make an impact remain unsigned. One such player, defensive back Asante Samuel Jr., is taking his time and weighing his options after missing most of last season with an injury.

A second-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, Samuel entered the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. But a shoulder injury limited him to just four games. Samuel would have been among the most coveted cornerbacks in the free agent market this offseason but he was forced to undergo neck surgery in April, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on X.

Still, several teams are interested in the 25-year-old defender’s services, including the New Orleans Saints. Samuel met with New Orleans on Monday and his plan is to resume his football career in 2025. However, he’s waiting for a checkup on his neck, which is scheduled for early July. After that he’ll decide on his next NFL home, per Fowler.

Asante Samuel Jr. is preparing for his NFL return

Early in the offseason, the New England Patriots were considered a potential landing spot for Samuel. After all, he has ties to the organization as his father Asante Samuel spent five seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls with the team.

However, New England invested a first-round pick in Christian Gonzalez, drafting the Oregon standout 17th overall in 2023. And the Patriots signed former Detroit Lions corner Carlton Davis to a three-year, $60 million contract in free agency this offseason.

While Samuel may not be able to follow in his father’s footsteps in New England, there will certainly be teams interested in acquiring the fifth-year pro. Although he’s never shined as a run stopper, Samuel has consistently received high marks for his coverage skills.

In 2023, he earned a 75.6 coverage grade from PFF – 33rd best out of 229 NFL cornerbacks. That grade is up from 65.4 the previous season, when he ranked 78th out of 236 corners.

After suffering through a lost season, Samuel has expressed an interest in returning to the Chargers. Time will tell where the talented young defender ends up in 2025.