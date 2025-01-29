Super Bowl 59 is slowly creeping up, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to square off in a rematch of Super Bowl 57. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is chasing history, as he attempts to lead the Chiefs to the first ever three-peat in NFL history. Ahead of the big game, though, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick suggested the Super Bowl should make a big change involving Tom Brady, the guy whose records Mahomes is currently chasing.

Belichick teamed up with Brady to win six Super Bowls during their time together, before Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he immediately won another title. Nobody is more familiar with the Lombardi Trophy than Brady, which led to Belichick suggesting that the name of the trophy should be changed to the Brady Trophy.

“Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy,” Belichick suggested on the latest episode of “Let's Go!” “He won seven of them.”

Should the NFL heed Bill Belichick's unique Tom Brady suggestion?

The Super Bowl trophy has been named the Lombardi Trophy since 1970 after legendary Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi's death. There hasn't been much of a discussion to change the name of the trophy,though, so there's no indication that the NFL is actually considering Belichick's off-hand suggestion.

Plus, with Mahomes looking to win his fourth Super Bowl this year, he could conceivably end up catching Brady, defeating the purpose of a potential name change. Belichick's suggestion will surely please Patriots fans everywhere, but it doesn't seem like changing the name of the Lombardi Trophy is in consideration. Folks will get to see the Lombardi Trophy in all its glory when it is handed to the winner of Super Bowl 59, which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. EST.