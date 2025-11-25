The upcoming 2026 NFL offseason could be a huge crossroads for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. The star quarterback is currently on injured reserve and his foot injury is complicating his future. Veteran Jacoby Brissett appears to have stolen Murray's job, which could mean a change of scenery this offseason.

Former NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu has one suggestion for where Murray should play in 2026. He explained that Arizona should move on from Murray if they are not winning games together.

“It’s a lot of money that’s being thrown around to these quarterbacks, and I think at the end of the day, it’s all about wins and losses,” Mathieu told CasinoBeats in an exclusive interview. “I think, a lot of times it’s not a bad thing to start over or restart, go somewhere else to get a fresh breath. I think Kyler may need that, I think the Cardinals may need that. It’s a lot of money they’re paying him.”

Mathieu's suggestion would have two franchise quarterbacks moving on to different teams. He argued that Murray should leave the Cardinals and join the Dolphins during the offseason.

“He’s so dynamic,” Mathieu said of Murray. “I think at the quarterback position, it’s hard to find those guys that can kind of do it all. For him, a great team, I can see him with Miami, one of those types of teams. Those relationships are kind of hard to judge sometimes because I don’t know what Kyler particularly needs, but I think a change of scenery is for sure needed.”

The idea of Murray on the Dolphins is quite intriguing, but what would become of Tua Tagovailoa?

Tua has a $56 million cap hit in 2026 and his contract features plenty of future money. That would make it difficult to dump Tua for Murray.

Perhaps the Dolphins and Cardinals could swap quarterbacks and give each a change of scenery.

Either way, the 2026 NFL offseason is shaping up to be full of surprises.