As the NFL season enters its home stretch, some teams are already making preparations for firing their head coaches, offensive coordinators, and the like. Some of this has already taken place, with the Tennessee Titans firing head coach Brian Callahan, and the Las Vegas Raiders recently dismissing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

One name that was a hot commodity on the head coaching market two years ago was former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who interviewed with several teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, before ultimately taking a job to become the new head coach of North Carolina football at the college level.

Belichick's run with the Tarheels has been an unmitigated disaster up to this point, but that evidently still isn't stopping some teams in the professional league from reportedly holding some interest in his services.

“NEW: I'm told “at least two NFL teams” are still* expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick, behind-the-scenes* at the very least, about head coach jobs this Carousel season, per a league source,” reported Josina Anderson on X, formerly Twitter.

She added that “Belichick still has deep respect from a number of owners across the league, and that is what matters.”

However, later, Anderson clarified, “Oh, and please sleep on this report.”

At this rate, it's unclear exactly what it would take to get Belichick back at the NFL level in a coaching capacity. There were reports during his last round of interviews that his demands for control were too high for some teams to commit to, which led to those talks falling apart.

However, Belichick hasn't exactly built himself a ton of leverage with his performance at North Carolina so far.

In any case, it will likely be at least a couple of months before the Belichick back to the NFL coaching talks really start to heat up.