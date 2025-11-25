We are 12 full weeks into the 2025 NFL season, and with that, you are 12 weeks into your fantasy football season. Injuries have ravaged the fantasy football landscape so far, but you can catch back up to your leaguemates – or stay ahead of them – with these Week 13 waiver wire pickups.

As you look to start to build your roster for the fantasy football playoffs, your waiver wire pickups become more and more crucial every week. While there might not be a true headliner in Week 12, there are plenty of depth options that can help out your roster.

The following list includes players who are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. Heading into Week 13, try your best to button up the edges of your roster as you look to start the season strong.

Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. RB Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints

1.8% Rostered

With Alvin Kamara’s status for Week 13 up in the air due to an MCL sprain, rookie running back Devin Neal steps into the spotlight atop the Week 13 waiver wire pickups. With the New Orleans Saints having already lost Kendre Miller earlier this year, Neal has been Kamara’s main backup this year, seeing more work as the season has gone on.

While Kamara’s injury does not look like a season-ending injury, Neal should at least fill the RB1 role for the Saints in Week 13, a favorable matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

2. RB Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders

8.8% Rostered

On bye during Week 12, the Washington Commanders are trending in the direction of Chris Rodriguez as their top running back. Having earned 16 touches in Week 11, Rodriguez led the WAS backfield in work in their most recent game, and has earned double-digit touches in two of his past three games.

While the committee approach involving Rodriguez, rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Jeremy McNichols will likely continue, look for Rodriguez to stand out moving forward.

3. WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

48.8% Rostered

Christian Watson has been the best wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers ever since he made his season debut in Week 8, earning at least four targets in all five games. While the passing volume can be tough to trust at times in this offensive attack, Watson has proven to be one of Jordan Love’s favorite targets every week.

As Love gets healthier, look for Watson to continue to factor into this offense’s game plan as a weekly FLEX option for your fantasy football roster.

4. WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

23.3% Rostered

Opposite Nico Collins, rookie Jayden Higgins is growing into the WR2 role for the Houston Texans. Earning at least seven targets in four of his last five contests, Jayden Higgins has been able to hold value even when Davis Mills replaced C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

The kind of floor and ceiling that Jayden Higgins brings to your fantasy football lineup every week is that of a FLEX option, a player that you can, for the most part, confidently fire up every week and expect a solid showing.

5. QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

47.0% Rostered

The lone quarterback in the Week 13 waiver wire pickups is, yet again, Jacoby Brissett, as the veteran gunslinger continues to offer fantasy value. As the QB1 for the Arizona Cardinals, Brissett has established quite a healthy relationship with Michael Wilson, hyper-targeting the offense’s WR! With Marvin Harrison Jr. out with an injury.

When Harrison returns, Brissett will have a healthy group of pass catchers at his disposal, which will give him an even higher ceiling/floor for your fantasy football roster. Brissett and the Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, a tough matchup but one that should provide the veteran with a lot of passing opportunities yet again.

6. WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

38.5% Rostered

Jayden Reed has been working his way back to the starting lineup for the Packers, as he has missed time with a broken collarbone and a fractured foot. Reed is a missing link in the Green Bay offense that Matt LaFleur has desperately been missing, and when he returns, which likely won’t be until Week 14 at the earliest, he will walk into a role that has a safe floor.

Beat your league mates to a potential difference maker down the stretch and add Reed to your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.

7. WR Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

11.9% Rostered

Rookie wideout Chimere Dike has been a late-round revelation for the Tennessee Titans, as he has injected life into both their receivers' room and their return game. Dike is on pace to break the all-time NFL record for most all-purpose yards in a season, with the current record (2,720 yards) held by Darren Sproles since 2011.

2025 Top-5 All-Purpose Yards Leaders •#Titans WR Chimere Dike – 1,760

•#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor – 1,465

•#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey – 1,439

•#Falcons RB Bijan Roninson – 1,396

•#Seahawks WR •Jaxon Smith-Njigba – 1,350 Dike is on pace to have 2,720 all-purpose yards… pic.twitter.com/yTi9Iq28Yv — Wes Wisley (@TitansStats) November 24, 2025

Dike has recorded two return touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns this year, and he has been worked into the passing game more and more after Calvin Ridley’s season-ending injury. If your roster needs a flier at wide receiver, Dike is a good option for the rest of the season.

8. WR Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals

11.2% Rostered

With Ja’Marr Chase missing in Week 12 due to his one-game suspension, Andre Iosivas stepped into a bigger role in the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense and caught four passes for 61 yards. Iosivas should see another increased workload in CIN’s Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, as Tee Higgins will miss this game due to a concussion.

Both Iosivas and Mitch Tinsley (2/29/1 in Week 12) are worth taking a flyer on this week, as the Bengals offense will finally welcome Joe Burrow back.

9. TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

35.1% Rostered

Colston Loveland is the first of two tight ends to help finish out the Week 13 waiver wire pickups, as the rookie has been a weekly starting option at tight end. Having taken over the TE1 role from Cole Kmet, Loveland has seen four-plus targets in each of his past six games, hauling in at least three passes in each of those games, including a touchdown and four receptions in Week 12.

Loveland looks to be the third target for Caleb Williams in the Chicago Bears’ offense, settling in behind Rome Odunze and DJ Moore, which is a healthy spot for fantasy football.

10. TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

10.9% Rostered

The final player in the Week 13 waiver wire pickups is tight end Brenton Strange, who enjoyed a five-reception, 93-yard game after missing the previous five weeks. The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for an identity in their passing game, as the season-ending injury to Travis Hunter and the health of Brian Thomas Jr. have severely limited their top pass catchers.

But for Strange, he saw four-plus targets in each of JAX’s first four games this season, as he is a trusted option for Trevor Lawrence. Look for Strange to reprise his role as a high-TE2 option every week, with a safe-enough floor to factor into the TE1 conversation.