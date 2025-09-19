Maybe the NFL didn’t make such a good decision when it ruled the Tush Push could continue in the 2025 season. The origins of the play date back to a 20-year-old choice. But now the NFL is cracking down, telling officials to call Tush Push penalties tight after the Eagles-Chiefs controversy.

The new problem comes with false starts by the Eagles, according to a post on X by Mark Maske.

“NEW: The NFL said in its officials' training tape sent to teams this week, the Eagles should have been called for false-starting on the tush push Sunday against the Chiefs, instructing officials to call “these plays tight.”

NFL Tush Push controversy raging forward

Among the critics is Chiefs coach Andy Reid, according to a post on X by Jesse Newell.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid on if he'd like to see any rule-enforcement changes if the tush push is going to remain an NFL play: “Yeah, I think you know the answer to it. If guys are moving early, then you've got to call that. So they'll go back and look at that and see what their evaluation is of it. It could be different than mine. Mine, I felt like the guys were moving. That's why I was griping about it on the sideline there with the officials. But sometimes people see things different. So we'll see where it goes. They'll have a chance to evaluate it, and I'll be curious to see what the response is.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said he wants scrutiny by the league office. He wants the play officiated correctly, according to NBC Sports.

“Anytime that you see certain things, you have conversations with the league office to make sure you’re understanding, how is it officiated? How can we coach it?” McVay said, via transcript from the team. “I did see some of those things last night, and that’ll obviously be a big talking point because they’re such a damn good team and it’s such a successful play for them.

“Those are conversations with the league office. But I’m sure they’ll have the same ones and operate within the confines of not getting a little bit of a rolling start before the ball is snapped.”