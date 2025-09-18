With the Kansas City Chiefs starting the season 0-2, the last defeat came on a frustrating result in a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-17. The contest would include controversy around a member of the Chiefs calling out potential missed penalties on the famed “Tush Push” play from the Eagles.

As Jones spoke after the game about the play, a video was released during the game about the frustrations from star Chris Jones and Kansas City regarding the play. There would be a moment in the game where Philadelphia was at the goal line and ran the “Tush Push” formation multiple times until they got the touchdown, showing how dominant the play has been.

“They ran the same play seven f****** times!” Jones said after the Eagles scored.

“The whole world knows what we’re f****** doing and it doesn’t f****** matter,” Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley said.

The Tush Push is driving teams insane — and the #Eagles are laughing at everyone: Chris Jones: “They ran the same play seven f****** times!” Saquon Barkley: “The whole world knows what we’re f****** doing and it doesn’t f****** matter.” pic.twitter.com/RLMPfgdSBO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2025

After the loss, Jones would say to the media that the team believed a member of the Eagles' offensive line “jumped multiple times,” though he understands how the officials can't always get it right.

“You can't get all the calls right,” Jones said, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “Just because we see it, sometimes the official's 15, 20 feet away… sometimes you can miss those small things. We think he jumped multiple times. An official didn't see it, so it wasn't called. We gotta just go and play the next down.”

#Chiefs DT Chris Jones on the Eagles tush-push: "We think he jumped multiple times. An official didn't see it so it wasn't called." (🎥 @NoahSaccoTV)pic.twitter.com/9WaM0AHSQs https://t.co/PsDfX96FTz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2025

Article Continues Below

Chiefs' Andy Reid on the missed calls on the “Tush Push” play

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also mentioned the potential missed penalties, expressing frustration with referees who don't call false start on players that get a head start in defending the “Tush Push” play.

“Yeah, I think you know the answer to it,” Reid said, according to Jesse Newell. “If guys are moving early, then you've got to call that. So they'll go back and look at that and see what their evaluation is of it. It could be different than mine. Mine, I felt like the guys were moving.”

“That's why I was griping about it on the sideline there with the officials,” Reid continued. “But sometimes people see things different. So we'll see where it goes. They'll have a chance to evaluate it, and I'll be curious to see what the response is.”

At any rate, Kansas City plans to move on from the loss to Philadelphia and focus on getting its first win of the season against the New York Giants on Sunday.