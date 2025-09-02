Football season is finally back. The 2025 NFL season kicks off in just a few days when the Eagles and Cowboys face off on Thursday Night Football. Now is the perfect time for think pieces about the NFL as fans begin locking in ahead of the new season.

That's exactly what The Athletic's Zak Keefer did on Tuesday. Keefer released an article title “The bust files: How NFL teams break young quarterbacks.”

In the article Keefer outlines both success stories and failures of young quarterbacks. One common scenario that Keefer argued fails young quarterbacks join a team that needs them desperately. Which puts the rookie under immense pressure right away.

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning weighed in on the phenomenon. He argued that teams should wait to have some stability before plugging in a quarterback. At the very least, they should have a consistent coaching staff.

“I just wish a team would admit, ‘OK, we need a quarterback this year, but we’re not 100 percent sure our coach is the right guy, so we’re not gonna bring him into this,'” Manning said. “Of course, they always draft the quarterback.”

Manning even cited the Bears and Panthers as two teams that fell into this trap recently.

“Those teams were not ready,” he says of the Bears and Panthers. “That’s just how I feel.”

Both Caleb Williams and Bryce Young are already on their second head coach of their young careers. They've also had to adapt to multiple playcallers.

That kind of environment is not ideal for the growth of a young NFL quarterback.

Caleb Williams, Bryce Young both intriguing case studies on the value of a rookie quarterback

Article Continues Below

Current day Peyton Manning looking upset/annoyed on the left. Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young and Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams on right.

The Bears and Panthers are both excellent recent examples for Manning to cite.

Carolina was in a desperate situation when they aggressively traded up for Bryce Young in 2023. The Panthers sent away multiple first-round picks, and even receiver D.J. Moore, just to acquire Young.

Unfortunately, Young has yet to live up to his massive hype. In large part because the Panthers put the cart before the horse by bringing in Young first.

Meanwhile, Chicago used Carolina's first-round pick in 2024 to select Caleb Williams first overall.

Williams joined a more talented roster than Young had. But coaching problems still haunted his rookie campaign, highlighted by Matt Eberflus's inauspicious exit after Thanksgiving.

None of this is to say that Young and Williams are doomed to fail.

But it is hard to ignore that they were not set up to succeed early in their careers.

More NFL News
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
NFL rumors: 3 teams were waiting in wings if Packers’ Micah Parsons trade fell apartJulian Ojeda ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (right) talks with former quarterback Troy Aikman before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman calls out bad owners for ruining young QBsPreston Byers ·
silhouette football players with fantasy football signage
3 undervalued fantasy football tight ends based on 2025 ADPKendall Capps ·
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
NFL rumors: How Mike McCarthy played role in Packers-Cowboys Micah Parsons tradeZachary Weinberger ·
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium.
Drew Brees reveals which current QB he sees himself in mostMike Gianakos ·
Lions head coach Dan Campbell and EDGE Aidan Hutchinson next to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and EDGE Micah Parsons. They are surrounded by question mark emojis.
Lions vs. Packers bold predictions for Week 1 of 2025 NFL seasonBen Strauss ·