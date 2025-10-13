Led by Patrick Maholmes, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Detroit Lions 30-17 at Arrowhead Stadium. In addition to a packed stadium featuring more than 73,000 fans were the likes of Caitlin Clark and Travis Kelce’s fiancée and popstar Taylor Swift.

The two female superstars shared a heartwarming moment before the game per a video posted by NBC Sports on X. A beaming Clark was quick to greet both the popstar and Kelce’s dad Ed Kelce, who also attended the game.

Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark, & the Kelce family are ALL IN on Sunday Night. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/loQ5E1TuJu — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 13, 2025

Mahomes reached 302 career touchdowns after finishing the game with 257 yards and three touchdowns. The 30-year-old quarterback became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 touchdowns, doing so in just 139 games.

However, the real drama took place after the game as Lions safety Brian Branch refused Mahomes’ handshake, then struck JuJu Smith-Schuster in the helmet, triggering a brief fight between the two teams. Smith-Schuster left with a towel over his nose, with the league now expected to take action against Branch.

“It is what it is. You just kind of move on. We won the football game,” Mahomes said after the game about the incident, per ESPN. The Lions coach Dan Campbell called the act “inexcusable and not going to be accepted here,” claiming that he apologized to the Chiefs post-game.

Smith-Schuster had three catches for 57 yards while Marquise Brown caught two touchdown passes and Xavier Worthy added a fourth-and-goal, 6-yard score. The Chiefs made headway in the game with a strong third quarter that finished 7-0, opening a 10-point lead.

The Chiefs’ defense held the NFL’s highest-scoring offense in check. Amon-Ra St. Brown was limited to 45 yards and Jahmyr Gibbs needed a total of 17 carries for just 65 yards.

The loss means that Detroit fell to 4–2 while Kansas City improved to 3–3. The Chiefs will now host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 before taking on the Washington Commanders on October 28.