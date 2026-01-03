The NFL's Regular Season finale is here as Week 18 kicks off. Several teams are hoping to punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs in a win-or-go-home situation while others just try to make it to the finish line as healthy as possible. The Kansas City Chiefs (2-14) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) in Week 18 as both teams look forward to next season. Check our NFL bold predictions throughout all the action, including this upcoming AFC West divisional tilt.

The Kansas City Chiefs most recently fell 20-13 to the Denver Broncos in Week 17, marking their fifth-consecutive loss to end the season. They will miss the NFL Playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season and on the first occasion under starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Las Vegas Raiders fell 34-10 to the New York Giants in Week 17, their tenth-consecutive loss. While they lost 10-straight during the 2024 season, it ties their franchise-high for consecutive losses as they'll look forward to potentially scoring the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to win by six points with an implied game total of 37 points, making for the lowest scoring projection of Week 18. Let's take a look at some bold predictions for both the Chiefs and Raiders ahead of all the action.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 18 – Bold Predictions

Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce plays his final game in the NFL

While Travis Kelce hasn't officially come forward with a decision on whether he'll return for another NFL season, there's been growing speculation that the 11-time Pro Bowler may hang up his cleat after facing the Raiders in Week 18. Head coach Andy Reid has already made the decision to return in 2026, but he continues to put off talks of his star tight end walking away from the game.

While there was much fanfare about Kelce's potential last home game in Kansas City, the reality is that he's chosen to play the remaining three games out instead of shutting down early for the season. At 36 years old, one would think Kelce could take the final games off and prepare for the next season. However, we're going to predict that the legendary tight end calls it a career following this final game in Vegas.

Article Continues Below

Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun leads his team to a win, Raiders earn to No. 1 pick.

In two starts as the Chiefs' starter, things haven't exactly been smooth for backup Chris Oladokun. His team struggled on offense against the 3-13 Tennessee Titans and things looked bleak against the AFC-leading Denver Broncos. However, with this being his third game under center with virtually no pressure, the game should slow down for him against a porous Las Vegas Raiders' defense.

Furthermore, the Raiders currently have an 80% chance at securing the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, currently behind the Tennessee Titans in overall record. A loss during this game would almost ensure their chances at the pick and the current betting odds are predicting the Chiefs to win this game. I expect things to shake out just like that, with Chris Oladokun leading the Chiefs to his first win as an NFL starter.

Raiders QB Kenny Pickett makes his case for the starting job.

While Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is still unclear on which quarterback will start in place of Geno Smith in Week 18, it's expected that Kenny Pickett and Aidan O'Connell will both have a chance to see the field in relief of their starter. Pickett is expected to handle the first drive and he's shown flashes of ability over his last few opportunities. Pickett has seen the field this season while O'Connell hasn't been able to, hinting that Pickett may see the majority of work during this game.

Things with starter Geno Smith haven't particularly panned out this season and while he was down several offensive weapons thanks to injury, the starting role heading into the 2026 season may still be very much up in the air. If Kenny Pickett is able to have a solid, mistake-free start, he could set the wheels in motion for what could be an intriguing offseason in the Las Vegas quarterback room.