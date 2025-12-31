As the NFL enters the final week of the regular season, a new report suggests that Jon Gruden could resurface as a head coaching candidate in the coming years, even as his legal battle with the league remains unresolved.

ESPN reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano examined the early landscape for future coaching cycles and noted that Gruden’s name continues to circulate in league circles despite the controversy surrounding his 2021 resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders and his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL.

Graziano emphasized the uncertainty surrounding Gruden’s situation while outlining how limited options could influence future hiring decisions.

“I really struggled with this one, as did most of the people to whom I spoke. Jon Gruden? That's complicated by a ton of factors, including his pending litigation against the league,” Graziano wrote.

He added that the broader coaching market lacks a clear standout, which could open the door for experienced candidates to receive renewed consideration.

“I just haven't heard much on who could be this year's, say, Pete Carroll,” Graziano wrote.

Fowler echoed that assessment, noting that Gruden’s legal situation remains the primary obstacle but may not permanently remove him from consideration.

“It wouldn't shock me if teams wanted to speak with Gruden, assuming his lawsuit will reach a conclusion at some point,” Fowler wrote. “In a year with limited offensive options, this would be the time.”

Jon Gruden’s lawsuit clouds potential NFL return despite coaching résumé

Article Continues Below

Gruden resigned as Raiders coach in October 2021 after emails containing racist, sexist and anti-gay remarks were leaked publicly. He later filed suit against the NFL, alleging the league intentionally leaked the emails to force his removal. The lawsuit remains active and has progressed through multiple court rulings, including a Nevada Supreme Court decision allowing the case to proceed outside league arbitration.

Despite the controversy, Fowler noted that Gruden’s coaching influence remains widespread.

“His imprint is still all over the NFL coaching landscape,” Fowler wrote.

Gruden compiled a 117-112 regular-season record across two head coaching stints with the Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning Super Bowl XXXVII with Tampa Bay following the 2002 season. Since his resignation, he has largely stayed out of the public football spotlight, though he has occasionally appeared at practices and events tied to former players and assistants.

The report frames Gruden as a longer-term possibility rather than an immediate candidate, with 2026 mentioned as a more realistic window depending on how his lawsuit is resolved. League sources indicated that teams could weigh his experience differently once the legal uncertainty clears.

While Gruden’s potential return remains speculative, Fowler and Graziano’s reporting underscores how thin the offensive coaching market could become in future cycles. In that context, teams may revisit familiar names with proven track records, even those carrying significant baggage.

For now, Gruden remains on the outside of the hiring process. However, as the NFL continues to recycle veteran coaches amid a limited pool of offensive innovators, his name may continue to surface as a possibility rather than a certainty.