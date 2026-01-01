The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers meet in the Mile High City to end the 2025-26 regular season. With the AFC playoff picture not yet aligned, there is a chance that these two teams meet again next weekend in the Wild Card round if the Bolts escape Denver with a win on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos won the AFC West division last Saturday after the Chargers fell just short against the Houston Texans in an important contest. The Chargers needed a win against the rising Texans in order to keep their division hopes alive. Los Angeles is currently 5-0 in the division after starting the season 3-0 and 3-0 in the AFC West. They could go 6-0 and not even win the division. Nothing would relate more to that franchise.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said early in the week that Justin Herbert will not suit up. Harbaugh does not care who the opponent is for the first round of the playoffs, and will rest his star player (and others) in a meaningless game for them. Trey Lance will start for the Bolts to try and spoil the Broncos' hopes at earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. If the Broncos lose on Sunday and the Texans, Patriots, and Jaguars all win, the Broncos would fall to the 3-seed and host the Bolts in back-to-back weeks.

Denver wants the first-round bye and deserves it after their dominant season. The Broncos could easily have a record of 10-6 right now if it hadn't been for the heroics of Bo Nix late in games. Nix has led many comebacks this season, similar to what Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did to begin the campaign. There is no opponent that the Broncos cannot beat, but they definitely want to make a statement against the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. The Bolts will be resting a bunch of starters, whereas the Broncos are healthy, for the most part.

Let's get into some bold predictions for the Chargers-Broncos Week 18 game in Denver.

Bold Prediction No. 3: Trey Lance Rushes for 50+ Yards, Scores TD

It's Trey Lance's time to shine. With the playoffs locked in for the Chargers, they do not want to risk Justin Herbert's broken hand getting any worse. Lance will try to upset the Broncos in his first start in years.

There will be moments in this game where he has success. He will use his legs often, which should allow him to rush for at least 50 yards in this game. With the Broncos' elite pass rush, he may be forced to escape the pocket earlier than anticipated. Lance has the ability to create plays on the ground. At some point in the game, Lance will run into the end zone for six points.

Bold Prediction No. 2: Broncos Defense Allows a Max of 13 points

With Justin Herbert not playing for the Bolts, the Broncos' defense has a chance to end the season on a very high note. They are facing backup QBs in back-to-back weeks, and the Chargers plan to rest a bunch of players. Keenan Allen, Omarion Hampton, and others may not suit up.

With Lance at QB, he will have his moments. I predicted him to score at least one touchdown, but that should be the only time the Bolts reach the end zone. The Broncos' defense is too talented to let a backup QB piece them up. I'm expecting a similar game to their last when the Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-13.

Bold Prediction No. 1: RJ Harvey Scores 2 TDs

RJ Harvey is turning into a very good player for the Broncos. He's become a touchdown machine over the last five weeks, scoring a touchdown in every single game. He scored twice against the Washington Commanders for the only multi-touchdown game of his young career. Against KC last week, he caught five passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. He should continue his elite play by catching a few passes and rushing the ball at least 15+ times. Harvey will reach the end zone twice in the process to help propel the Broncos to a close win over the Chargers, earning them the No. 1 seed in the AFC.