The stakes between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens extend well beyond the AFC North title. Sure, there's playoff positioning and season survival on the line in Week 18 for the Steelers and the Ravens.

However, the futures of two of the NFL’s most accomplished head coaches, Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, have again entered the leaguewide conversation. That's even as insiders downplay the likelihood of real change.

ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported that rival teams are monitoring the Ravens-Steelers matchup. They're curious, even with it seeming unlikely, whether either coach could eventually become available.

“I can't help but envision teams with current or future openings watching the Baltimore-Pittsburgh game, wondering whether John Harbaugh or Mike Tomlin could somehow become available,” Fowler wrote. “That's not my expectation, to be sure, but the chatter won't quite dissipate.”

Graziano noted the speculation seems mostly driven by fan frustration rather than internal pressure. Neither franchise has shown any inclination to react impulsively. There are also no signs that Pittsburgh or Baltimore is considering a coaching change, according to the duo.

Potential fallout from Week 18 Ravens-Steelers matchup

Article Continues Below

Still, fallout from Week 18 is unavoidable. One team will miss the playoffs, while the other could enter the postseason as the AFC’s weakest qualifier after far higher preseason expectations.

Harbaugh, who has three years remaining on his contract, is not expected to seek an exit. However, things could change when Baltimore's season ends.

“There is at least some intrigue leaguewide about whether Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti could have big-picture talks about the future at some point,” Fowler wrote. “In other words, I'm not totally getting shut out when I knock on those doors.”

Tomlin faces louder external noise. Despite an extension through 2026, his recent postseason inconsistency has fueled criticism, even with no losing seasons and a Super Bowl title on his resume.

This matchup marks the 40th meeting between Tomlin and Harbaugh. Both are expected back next season. But with so much at stake, the game’s significance goes far beyond the scoreboard.