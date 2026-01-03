There have been 256 NFL games played this regular season, and after Week 18, we get to 272 and move on to the postseason. With the interconnectivity of the final slate of games, the league will play all 16 this week in a two-day window on Saturday and Sunday to try to keep as many contests as meaningful as possible. So, let’s dive right into the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and odds column.

The last week of the NFL regular season is a “be careful out there, friends” situation. While all these games have 2026 NFL Draft implications and some will move playoff seeding as well, anything can happen in the final games.

Coaches may rest their players from the start, or if they are scoreboard watching, pull star players if another game is going a certain way. Teams that are out of the playoffs may have one foot in their plane to Cancun, while others may use this as an opportunity to put one more high-intensity effort on tape for their next coach or team.

Overall, spreads are big, and outcomes are even more variable than usual, so proceed with caution. If you are a volume bettor who likes to spread a little around on a lot of games, this may be a week to change things up and be a little more selective on games you feel good about. Don’t worry, next week you can get back to action on every game!

Thursday and Monday Night Football are over now that everything is on the line (for a few teams) in Week 18. So, on this slate, we get all the NFL games condensed in a two-day window. On Saturday, we have 4:30 pm and 8:00 pm ET kicks, while on Sunday, we get six 1:00 p.m. ET games, a massive seven late window tilts, and a Sunday night affair.

After a solid Week 16, we came back to earth on Week 17, going 8-8 straight up and 6-9-1 against the spread. This brings us to 153-103 when just picking winners and helps us improve to 115-135-6 ATS on the season.

Previous weeks: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13| Week 14| Week 15 | Week 16 | Week 17

So, with that, let’s get right into the NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

The two teams in this winner-take-all game got here in wildly different ways. The Panthers exceeded expectations and grinded out wins to get to the top of the NFC South, while the Buccaneers fell off a cliff in the second half, losing seven of their last eight games. Either way, they ended up here, and one of these teams will get into the playoffs.

Tampa Bay is the better team all around, but Carolina is better coached and seemingly healthier. Outside of a three-point win against the lowly Cardinals back in Week 13, the Bucs haven’t won a game convincingly since October 26 against the Saints.

In a game like this, even with the talent skewed to one side, I’ll take the team with the better coach and the more functional (healthier?) quarterback. And in this case, that is actually the Panthers, believe it or not.

Pick: Panthers 21-20

Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) at San Francisco 49ers

While both these teams are in the dance, the winner of this game will get the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye, which will allow them to rest up for the playoff run ahead.

The last time the Seahawks faced a big game (Week 16 against the Rams), the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and odds column decided that we officially believe Sam Darnold is no longer the big-game choke artist he’s been in the past. Well, he tried to prove us wrong for three quarters of that game but ultimately pulled off an incredible comeback win (although not a -1.5 cover).

This week, we’re sticking with the Darnold bandwagon, which is really more of a Seahawks run game and defense bandwagon. They are the class of the NFC right now and the best team, top to bottom, so we’ll take them to get next week off.

Pick: Seahawks 28-25

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

This may actually be the biggest game of the weekend in the NFC South, because it could determine who goes on to the playoffs. If the Panthers win on Saturday, they are in. However, if the Buccaneers prevail, they will be the biggest Saints fans on the planet this Sunday. If the Falcons take home the W, it knocks the Bucs out of the playoffs, regardless of what happens the day before.

And this is not just an important game. It should be a good one. The Falcons and Saints are two of the best teams in the league down the stretch here. It’s too little, too late, but it is fun to watch. In this contest, we’ll take the Falcons to end the year on a W at home, which should save Raheem Morris’ job, for better or worse.

Pick: Falcons 24-20

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)

The Battle for Ohio is a bit of a dud this season, but it’s always a contentious game. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are the team to watch here, as they are back at full strength. They are a team that needs good showings down the stretch here to get ready for a stronger run this season. They will play everyone so as to go out on a high note, and that means spanking the Browns.

Pick: Bengals 35-16

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at New York Giants

The Giants love to mess up getting their No. 1 pick. They seem to do it all the time. This week, if they beat the Cowboys, the No. 2 pick could be in jeopardy. So, for Giants fans' sake, the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and odds column hopes the G Men lose.

Pick: Cowboys 23-10

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-7.5)

Here is another game on the slate that could go either way, but with the Packers banged up and resting people, this should be an easy Vikings win. Now, have there been any easy Vikings wins all year? It doesn’t feel like it. So, taking them to beat the Pack by more than a touchdown may seem wild, but what the heck. It’s Week 18 after all.

Pick: Vikings 25-13

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-10)

There is a reason that the Colts brought back a 44-year-old Philip Rivers instead of starting Riley Leonard. They didn’t believe that the young QB was ready to win games for them. Well, while the Rivers experiment was admirable but the feelings on Leonard remain true. He probably can’t win in the league yet, and the Texans will show that in a big way as they look to help their playoff seeding.

Pick: Texans 23-10

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-12.5)

This is one of the few games in which the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and odds column will apply its normal rules in the final week of the season. The Jaguars want to win this game, but they are playing a division opponent, which will make this a closer final score than predicted. We’ll take Jags to win but the Titans to cover.

Pick: Jaguars 20-14

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

This is a tough one, as it is a division game, but it doesn’t matter at all to either team. In fact, the only thing obvious here is that this will be a bad football game. That said, the Raiders have a lot more to lose, with the No. 1 overall pick at stake. They should, and likely will, not do a lot to win this game, so we’ll take the Chiefs to win.

Covering the spread is another story. Do the Chiefs have enough left to win by more than a field goal? With Las Vegas so motivated to lose, we’ll say yes.

Pick: Chiefs 14-7

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-3)

The Bears have some seeding spots to play for, but ultimately, we know that they will be hosting a playoff game to start the postseason. Plus, the Eagles will be resting starters, too, so a loss could still keep the Bears in the No. 2 seed.

The Lions are eliminated, but we know that Dan Campbell takes no days off. Detroit will finish its season on a high note here and beat its resting division rival to cruise into the offseason with some positive momentum.

Pick: Lions 23-18

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-12.5)

One of these teams has little to play for, and the other one gets a bye with a W. One of these teams is not dressing their star quarterback, and the other is playing to win. Yes, despite being a division game, this will be an easy Broncos win. Twelve and a half is a lot of points, but with the rest vs. want, we’ll take a two-touchdown margin.

Pick: Broncos 31-17

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-10.5)

With an outside chance at the No. 1 seed, the Patriots will try to win this game over the Dolphins. However, the Dolphins are playing well and will not go quietly into the offseason. Because of this and the fact that Mike Vrabel may shut it down if the Broncos are winning late, we’ll take the Dolphins to at least cover.

Pick: Patriots 29-26

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5)

Nick Sirianni says his team can go into the playoffs as a higher seed or a well-rested team, and he knows he has full control over the latter in a way he does not over the former. That means expect to see the baby Eagles on the field against the Commanders.

Are the backup Eagles better than a banged-up Commanders team with their third-string quarterback? Maybe, but Dan Quinn will likely pull out all the stops to get a win at the end of a tough, tough season, so we’ll take the Commanders because of the hook.

Pick: Commanders 24-23

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-7)

This is almost impossible to call on Friday (when the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and odds column is published) because we don’t know the outcome of Seahawks-49ers, which the Rams eventually will.

If the 49ers win, the Rams could get up to the No. 5 seed, which would mean an easier opener against the NFC South winner. However, if the Seahawks win, they are locked in at No. 6, and this will be a rest game. Still, a resting Rams are still better than the Cardinals.

Pick: Rams 27-16

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-7)

This seems like an invitation to take the Jets. The Bills don’t really need this game at all, and we’ll likely see a heavy dose of Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday. However, the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and odds column won’t take the bait!

It’s the final game of Highmark (aka Rich, aka Ralph Wilson) Stadium, a place that has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows over fifty-plus years. So, in the last game, the Bills will show out and get the win over the lowly Jets, who already have their bags packed for vacation.

Pick: Bills 28-12

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

We wrap the week on the biggest game of the weekend, so kudos to the NFL schedule makers for that. This is a winner-take-all de facto playoff game between two teams that alternate between horrible and awesome nearly every week.

Despite Lamar Jackson being back, the Ravens have disappointed all year, so why should Week 18 be any different? That said, the Steelers are in trouble without DK Metcalf, so they may not have enough firepower to get this done either.

Ultimately, the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and odds column will have to split the difference here, taking the Ravens to win and back into the playoffs while the Steelers at least make it close.

Pick: Ravens 28-27