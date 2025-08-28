The popular sports media sensation and longtime LeBron James critic, Skip Bayless, is all set to make his return in 2025, teaming up with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas for a new digital football program, The Arena: Gridiron. The show, produced and owned by Underdog, will debut Tuesday and stream three times per week.

The lineup includes Bayless, Arenas, former NFL coach Jay Gruden, and former All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib. Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and former quarterback Cody Kessler are expected to appear as recurring guests, while social media influencer Kinsey Wolanski will serve as host. The project expands on Arenas’ successful YouTube basketball program Gil’s Arena, which will be rebranded as The Arena presented by Underdog.

Bayless, 73, described his enthusiasm for the new venture in an interview with The Athletic.

“I’m not exaggerating to you. I’m telling you, the God’s truth, I’m more on fire for this than I have ever been,” he said. “I’m back in the saddle in the debate arena. I live for this. I love this. And I’m not one who curses, but they actually worked me into such a frenzy in the rehearsals that I came close to uttering my first F-bomb.”

This will be Bayless’ first full-time media role since leaving FS1’s Undisputed in August 2024 after eight years alongside Shannon Sharpe. Prior to that, he co-hosted First Take on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith for 14 years.

“I had the privilege of working with Stephen A. Smith over a 14-year span,” Bayless said. “I had the privilege of working with Shannon Sharpe for seven years. I’ve spent the last year looking for a new partner who would excite me or inspire me or be able to challenge me, and I found that partner in Gilbert Arenas. He’s a powerhouse on social media and in the digital space. He’s even bigger than he was as a three-time NBA All-Star. He has turned that Gilbert Arena show into a runaway hit.

“We sparred back and forth on social media about LeBron for a while,” said Bayless. “Then we met, got to know each other, and he wants, so to speak, to take his talents into the NFL space, which he should because he’s got rare charisma and showmanship and a rare sports brain. He’s deeply smart about sports. And I said, ‘Let’s do it.'”

Arenas, a three-time NBA All-Star, has grown his digital presence significantly in retirement. His basketball program, Gil’s Arena, became one of Underdog’s biggest draws, prompting the company to branch into NFL coverage.

Both Skip Bayless and Gilbert Arenas enter the new project after navigating legal controversies. Bayless was named in a lawsuit by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji, who alleged he offered her $1.5 million for sex. Faraji has since filed to dismiss the case, signaling a likely settlement.

Arenas was arrested on July 30 and charged with conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and making false statements to federal investigators. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $50,000 bond.

“They have no concerns,” Bayless said. “I’ve talked to Gil. He has no concerns. I mean, he’s obviously concerned, but he believes he did nothing at all wrong, except rent out his space, and I believe in him.”

The supporting cast brings its own headlines. Talib stepped away from broadcasting after his brother pleaded guilty to murdering a youth football coach, while Gruden resigned as Raiders head coach in 2021 following the release of offensive emails.